Three arrested for illegally removing 132kg of sacred stones from Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park

Three men have been arrested for the illegal removal and transport of sacred stones from Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park. The stones, weighing a total of 132.5 kilograms, were seized along with a vehicle.

Mr. Somjet Chantan, Director of the 3rd Conservation Area Management Office in Phetchaburi, confirmed that the arrests were made following a tip-off received by Mr. Jamlong Jongsri, Director of the Conservation and Resource Protection Division.

On 13 July 2024, at approximately 16:56, patrol officers from the 2nd and 3rd Suppression Units, the Forest Protection Operations Base Phob.2 (Huai Takhian Yak), and the Conservation and Resource Protection Division, along with officers from Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park and the 5th Division of the Police Environmental Crime Suppression Division (ECSD), coordinated to apprehend the suspects.

The patrol unit from Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park was conducting a routine check when they discovered the individuals illegally transporting the stones near the path to Koh Phai Monastery in Village No. 5, Rai Mai Subdistrict, Sam Roi Yot District. Additional support was immediately requested from the 3rd Conservation Area Management Office and the ECSD.

Upon inspection, the joint team found three men in possession of six sacks containing the sacred stones, which had been taken from the national park. The suspects were identified as Mr. Amarit, aged 35, and Mr. Ekaphol, aged 36, both residing in Village No. 5, Rai Mai Subdistrict, and Mr. Rueangdet, residing at House No. 146, Village No. 2, Rai Kao Subdistrict, Sam Roi Yot District.

The suspects were detained along with the confiscated stones and a grey Toyota Revo 4-door pickup truck with a Phetchaburi licence plate. Both the suspects and the evidence have been handed over to investigators at Sam Roi Yot Police Station for further legal proceedings.

All images: กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช

