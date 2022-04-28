Thunderstorms and heavy showers forecast for Prachuap Khiri Khan

Prachuap Khiri Khan is likely to be hit by thunderstorms and showers over the coming days, forecasters have said.

According to the Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) thunderstorms are forecast for most of the country from Friday (April 28) to next Thursday (May 5).

Locally, the TMD says isolated thundershowers will hit the region between April 28-29, while scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain is forecast between April 30-May 3.

The unsettled weather is due to Thailand entering the pre-southwest monsoon period as it moves from the hot season to the rainy season.

The TMD is advising people to prepare for thunderstorms in some areas, especially those who work outside.

Temperatures are expected to remain high during the day, while humidity will also be high.

In Hua Hin and throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan the average maximum temperature will remain between 33-35 degrees Celcius until mid-May.

