TM30 Form – “It’s really not that hard,” says Immigration

A panel discussion was held yesterday at the Foreign Correspondents Club (Bangkok) regarding the controversial issue of TM30 form.

Attending the discussion was Sebastian Brousseau from Isaan Lawyers who has been engrossed in the ongoing online petition for TM30 form to be abolished.

Richard Barrow, a blogger and an expat, made a presentation urging for “clarity and consistency” in implementing the use of TM30 form nationwide.

Chris Larkin, director of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Maj. Gen. Patipat Suban Na Ayudhya, Head of Immigration Division 1 were also at the panel discussion yesterday.

Immigration Officer Pol. Col. Thatchapong Sarawannangkul pointed out in his opening remarks regarding TM30 form saying it was “really not that hard”.

He says that Thai Immigration is trying to make it convenient for people and encouraging them to visit the TM30 website and use its mobile Apps.

In response, many have complained that those who had registered for the online services had to wait up to 6 weeks for a username and password when using the App.

Thatchapong said that the cause of the delays were due to “technical problems”, and also, some people who had registered for the service had submitted inaccurate information.

He also added that the main reason for filing the TM30 form was for the sake of “national security and it is necessary in order to fight terrorism and other crime”.

Thatchapong stressed that the Thai Immigration Bureau is always willing to serve people and that TM30 helps keep people safe in Thailand– including foreigners.

Chris Larkin from the ACC had suggested that immigration should consider in making the pink ID cards more accessible to foreigners and that it could possibly be used as a substitute for TM30 and TM47 (90-day reporting).

Jonathan Fairfield, a representative from ThaiVisa News, commented that it was good that senior immigration officials were able to attend the meeting. “As is often the way with immigration matters in Thailand, I think many people will have left the event with more questions than they got answers regarding TM30.”

“After hearing the comments from the Immigration officials and foreign representatives, my own view is that I don’t think TM30 will go away any time soon.”

Maj. Gen. Patipat Suban Na Ayudhya said the dialogue between the officials and foreign representatives would immediately be passed onto his superiors at Thai Immigration.