Have you been thinking about buying property in Thailand, but you’re not quite sure where to invest? If that’s the case, then this is the article for you.

While there are many wonderful and irrefutably attractive locations to invest in property in Thailand, there are few as opportunistic as Hua Hin is at the moment. In fact, Hua Hin has been a popular hot spot for property investors for decades and with good reason!

In this article, we’re going to outline the top reasons why people are buying property in Hua Hin, and why you should give some serious thought to doing the same – following that, we’ll showcase some of the hottest attractions in the region! Check out our blog article How to invest in property in Thailand if you are looking for guides on how to start.

Why people are buying property in Hua Hin

We’re going to kick this article off by listing the top reasons why people are buying property in Hua Hin. Following that, we’ll highlight some of the key locations that make Hua Hin so attractive to both investors, expats, and holiday makers alike!

Thailand is gorgeous – period. And whilst it’s renowned the world over for a wide variety of reasons, there are few quite as compelling as its natural beauty. In Hua Hin, you get a real taste of its breath-taking natural environment without being too far from the action! Hua Hin boasts a smorgasbord of golden sandy beaches lined with fish-tail palms, rolling, emerald-green hills, and a local vineyard that produces some truly delicious wine. You can find everything from national parks, conservation centres, elephant sanctuaries and so much more (which we will get to shortly). Convenient, strategic location: Particularly for those looking to invest in property to rent out to holiday makers, Hua Hin is one of the most strategically located destinations in all of Thailand. Due to its convenient vicinity to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, many tourists choose Hua Hin as their ideal holiday location. This is largely because once touching down in Bangkok after a long-flight, few people want to connect to another flight and head down to Krabi or Phuket – especially when they’ve got such a gorgeous location within a short taxi or bus ride away. In Hua Hin, holiday makers can have a taste of Thailand’s exotic beaches and verdant hills without having to spend a large part of their vacation in transit.

While Bangkok and Hua Hin are rather close in proximity, they’re worlds apart. Bangkok has all of the hustle and bustle, whereas Hua Hin is all about that laid-back life. You could argue that Hua Hin is in the “goldilocks zone,” in that it provides the perfect conditions to support life – gorgeous natural surroundings, ample local amenities, an ideal lifestyle for people of all ages, and the perfect balance of calm (with plenty of opportunity to party when you need to let loose)! Excellent value for money: Put it this way – the average price for a property in London, England, is £ 1,041,501 ( ฿ 46,219,856.36 ). As for the average property listing for luxury villas in Hua Hin: £ 270,797.09 ( ฿ 12,014,134 ). So, for roughly ¼ of the price for a small 2-bed house in a country that is (for the most part) cold and wet, you can buy a 4-bedroom luxury villa with a swimming pool, moments way from a tropical beach in a country that is (for the most part) hot and cheerful. We’d say that’s pretty excellent value for money, wouldn’t you?

Hua Hin has steadily been rising in popularity over the years and that trend is showing no signs of slowing down. Again, due to its convenient location, stunning natural environment, and all of the amazing local amenities – there has never been a better time to invest than right now! Great healthcare and medical services: Medical tourism has been huge in Thailand for many years due to its exceptional standard at highly competitive and affordable prices. Hua Hin already has a number of excellent medical institutions, including hospitals and dentists.

Medical tourism has been huge in Thailand for many years due to its exceptional standard at highly competitive and affordable prices. Hua Hin already has a number of excellent medical institutions, including hospitals and dentists. Food glorious food: Hua Hin has no shortage of amazing restaurants and eateries. Whether you love street-food or living the high life in 5-star restaurants, Hua Hin has something for everyone – not to mention the exceptional seafood.

Hua Hin’s Key Locations

Are you beginning to notice a trend here? We could talk all day about the reasons why people are buying property in Hua Hin right now – but it’s time to back it up with some examples of the amazing hot-spots that we’re talking about.

Khao Takiab

Khao Takiab (or ‘chopstick hill’ as it is known in Thai), is a quaint fishing village just 10km from Hua Hin. This is arguably one of the most stunning attractions in and around Hua Hin, offering the perfect balance of recreation and relaxation. Water sports, beachside dining, and simply soaking in all of its natural beauty are just a few of the things that you can do here.

Khao Takiab Beach: This beach is simply glorious and being the quieter of the beaches in Hua Hin, offers the perfect escape for those who want a taste of tropical paradise without too much in the way of hustle and bustle.

This beautiful and scenic locations act as the hub for many of the local activities in the region. You can go on ferry rides, hire speedboats, and join a number of different excursions including a visit to the local monkey beach or a stroll through the mountains where you can enjoy some of the finest panoramic views around! Wat Khao Takiab: This glorious little temple rests peacefully atop a majestic hill overlooking Hua Hin. It’s quite a trek to the top, but once you arrive it’s all the worth it!

Check out this amazing development project which is conveniently close to Khao Takiab: SASARA Hua Hin.

“SASARA Hua Hin, a luxury beachfront condo is a hideaway residence in the central of Hua Hin. This art scape is a stunning place to escape. The perfect place to actively rest your soul and body. Energise your mind and dreams of better times ahead. SASARA Hua Hin is the exclusive 110 units only with ultimate beachfront facilities.”

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Rajabhakkti Park: This park is a glorious historically themed park that honours the past Kings of Thailand, offering a unique glimpse into a rich, cultural tapestry that spans for centuries!

Sea Pines offers a truly unique and legendary golfing experience – perfect for amateurs and pros alike, looking for a stunning location to enjoy a round or two! The resort has three individual courses, each of which boast their own signature character, offering a healthy blend of variation. Suan Son Pradipat Beach: This quiet beach is located conveniently close to Rajabhakkti Park and provides a laid-back experience for beachgoers who value their privacy. White-sands and clear-shallow waters make this spot a must-see location!

Check out this stunning local development: Wan Vayla Hua Hin Condo.

“Wan Vayla Hua Hin Condo is a condominium project, developed by Land and Houses, located at Thanon Phetkasem, Tambon Nong Kae, Amphoe Hua Hin, Chang Wat Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110. Land and Houses is also the developer behind The Bangkok Sukhumvit 61, Green Point Silom and The Bangkok Sathorn. Construction of Wan Vayla Hua Hin Condo was completed in 2015. Condominium comprises of 14 buildings, having 4 floors and includes 294 units.”

“Surrounded by breath taking natural landscapes, the school takes full advantage of its quiet, green location by offering outdoor lessons; the campus also has the space for playing fields, sports fields, a swimming pool, a basketball court, and a vegetable garden. Modern teaching facilities include an art room, library, Thai room, and music room, and there are plans to extend the campus by 2019 with specialist science labs, art studios, and another pool. There is a price to pay for a school in such an enviable setting, however, as HHIS has some of the highest tuition fees in Thailand” Black Mountain Water Park: Who doesn’t love a water park? The great thing about this awesome location is that it is available and appealing to both children, couples, and families alike. The park has over seven different pools with nine slides and boasts a wide number of other facilities that make for an awesome day out!

Here’s another wonderful attraction in Black Mountain that doubles up as a development project with excellent investment opportunities: Black Mountain Golf Course.

“Black Mountain has been named one of the best golf courses in Asia and a special golf community about 10 kilometers from the charming town of Hua Hin, with beautiful scenery plus the atmosphere around the project with abundance on the painted area near the hills. You will experience and enjoy the luxury and the unbeatable service at Black Mountain Golf Club. The project has a wide variety of specialties waiting for residents who enjoy golf and are fascinated by nature in the valley. The aura of freshness from nature is still abundant. This project makes dreams come true for all golfers who want to live the life they expect and have a good quality of life.

Which Black Mountain Golf Club There is an entire villa project that is perfect for family vacations. It is ideal for families looking for all the amenities available in Black Mountain and modern condominiums. It features contemporary architecture and warm colors with stunning views of the Black Mountain Golf Course.”

The Takeaway

Just as Hua Hin has something for everyone, it’s also a location that provides attractive investment opportunities for a wide variety of different people as well:

Investors looking for affordable developments to flip for profit

Investors looking for gorgeous holiday homes to rent out and acquire an attractive ROI

Investors looking for a desirable location to call home, start a family, and thrive.

Thailand has long been one of the hottest property development and real estate investment countries in the world and it hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down any time soon. Certainly, the recent COVID-19 pandemic (which has taken the world by storm) has affected property prices – however, all that means for you, as an investor, is that there is ample opportunity to buy exceptional property at ridiculously low prices – and those investments can only grow as the world returns to normality and holiday makers and expats alike flock to Hua Hin once more.

We hope that you have found this article helpful and wish you the best of luck with your future investments.

