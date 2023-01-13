Top tennis talent heading to Hua Hin for WTA Thailand Open 

The world’s best tennis players will return to the stunning Thai resort of Hua Hin later this month as the WTA Thailand Open by E@ makes its welcome return to the WTA Tour from 30 January – 5 February.

Poland’s Magda Linette will attempt to defend the title she won in 2020, the last time the event was held, but she will face tough competition from Ukrainian 2019 champion Dayana Yastremska, 2019 runner-up Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic as well as 2022 Wimbledon semi-finalist Germany’s Tatjana Maria and Czech top seed Maria Bouzkova.

The next generation of female tennis superstars will also be challenging on Hua Hin’s famous pink courts, with 17-year-old Czech Linda Fruhvirtova ready to live up to her growing reputation as one of the Tour’s most promising young players providing she can come through a talented 32-player drawer packed with experienced campaigners such as famously feisty Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia, Kristina Kucova of Slovakia and Great Britain’s Harriet Dart.

Asia will be well represented in the Main Draw with Chinese trio Xixu Wang, Xinyu Wang and Lin Zhu and Japan’s Moyuka Uckijima ready to make their mark in Hua Hin.

Thailand Open Co-Tournament Director Grant Carpio said: “We’re delighted that so many of the world’s top players will be returning to Hua Hin for what is set to be a fantastic showcase for women’s tennis. Players love our quality courts and getting to play in such beautiful, luxurious surroundings especially after a demanding Australian swing. To be honest, Hua Hin and Thailand really sells itself and so it is delightful to see inbound tourism coming back.”

Six players who come through the qualifying draw and four wildcards awarded by the tournament organisers will take ten of the places in the main draw for the tournament, which boasts a total prize money pot of USD $259,303 and is set to be one of the highest profile international women’s events in Thailand’s sporting calendar in 2023.

Players visiting the tournament will have the opportunity to explore the beauty of Hua Hin and learn about Thai culture through a series of off-court activities including Thai cooking classes, Thai boxing sessions and traditional shoe painting methods. A vintage car collection and artworks by well-known global and local artists will also be on display at The Gallery at the Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall for the players to experience.

2023 PLAYER FIELD

MARIE BOUZKOVA (CZE)

AJLA TOMLJANOVIC (AUS)

MAGDA LINETTE (POL)

XIYU WANG (CHN)

YULIA PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

ANNA KALINSKAYA

CLAIRE LIU (USA)

TATJANA MARIA (GER)

MARTA KOSTYUK (UKR)

LINDA FRUHVIRTOVA (CZE)

LIN ZHU (CHN)

TAMARA ZIDANSEK (SLO)

XINYU WANG (CHN)

KRISTINA KUCOVA (SVK)

YSALINE BONAVENTURE (BEL)

HARRIET DART (GBR)

DAYANA YASTREMSKA (UKR)

ANNA KAROLINA SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK)

LEOLIA JEANJEAN (FRA)

ELENA-GABRIELA RUSE (ROU)

MOYUKA UCHIJIMA (JPN)

PLUS WILD CARDS AND QUALIFIERS

Quick facts about the 2023 WTA Thailand Open

WTA 250-level tournament

Draw size: 32 players for singles; 16 pairs for doubles

Qualifying Draw from 28 to 29 January

Main Draw from 30 January to 5 February

Tournament Co-Organizers: Proud Resort Hua Hin Company Limited and APG

Co-Tournament Directors: Paradorn Srichaphan and Grant Carpio

Former singles champions: Magna Linette (2020), Dayana Yastremska (2019)

Venue: True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club

First year held: 2019

