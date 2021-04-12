Total of 193 COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan, mostly in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday confirmed 52 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Monday’s cases bring the total number of cases in the province from the latest wave of infections to 193.

Hua Hin accounts for the largest number of cases, where the total number of cases now stands at 142 as of noon on 12 April.

There were 27 new cases in Hua Hin since Sunday, health officials said.

Pranburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan town account for the next largest number of COVID-19 cases with 17 and 16 cases, respectively.

comments