Tourism chief urges government to speed up vaccine rollout in Hua Hin

Last month, officials in Hua Hin submitted a request to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and the Minister of Tourism and Sports for 300,000 doses of the vaccine.

The aim is to begin vaccinating people in Hua Hin between June and August.

This would then co-inside with plans to re-open Hua Hin to vaccinated tourists, who could visit without the need to quarantine, from October 1.

The proposals, dubbed ‘Hua Hin Recharge‘ are a collaboration between the public and private sector.

Since the outbreak of the third wave of infections in Hua Hin, the entire tourism sector, including hotels, resorts, shopping centres, golf courses, restaurants, night markets, and various other businesses connected with tourism have suffered immensely, Miss Wasana said.

Many businesses have been forced to close, while others have shut permanently as they could no longer cope with any further financial losses as a result of COVID-19.

Miss Wasana added that tourism arrivals into Hua Hin has dropped by 90% following he outbreak of the third wave of infections.

Miss Wasana said that even if the government would be unable to provide 300,000 doses of the vaccine, as requested, at least 50 percent of that amount should be allocated to the district.

Meanwhile, on May 6 the Minister of Tourism and Sports will formally submit the Hua Hin Recharge project to the National Tourism Policy Committee for approval.

At of 5 May, 10,416 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan had received their first dose of the Sinovac vaccine, with 1,453 receiving the second dose.

Those vaccinated include front line medical workers, the elderly and those with severe or chronic health conditions.