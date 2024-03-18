Tourist Police step up security measures in Hua Hin for holiday season

The Tourist Police have deployed officers with the aim of bolstering confidence amongst tourists during the upcoming Thai holiday season.

This initiative, led by Police Major General Pongsayam Meekhantong, Deputy Commander of the Tourist Police, saw a formal commencement on March 18, 2023, at Hua Hin Beach.

The move comes as Hua Hin anticipates a surge in visitor numbers through March and April, drawing both Thai and international travelers.

To this end, the Tourist Police are joining forces with various agencies to create a secure and welcoming environment for tourists. This aims to preempt any activities by unscrupulous individuals that might tarnish the tourism sector’s reputation.

Officers said they will be patrolling tourist hotspots in the area. These patrols are designed to deter any exploitation of tourists and to conduct thorough inspections of tour operators, ensuring compliance with the Tourism Business and Guide Act.

Moreover, the initiative includes targeted crackdowns on crimes across 10 prohibited categories, such as firearms, narcotics, and other illicit items, to uphold public safety and order.

There will also be stringent checks on foreigners to prevent overstays. The move by the Tourist Police not only aims to safeguard the well-being of tourists but also to reinforce Hua Hin’s esteemed reputation as a leading destination for both leisure and culture.

comments