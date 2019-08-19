Train Derailed in Prachuab Kirikhan

An ordinary-route train (no. 255) from Thonburi – Lang Suan had derailed this afternoon in between the Huay Sai Tai Station and Hua Hin Station in Prachuab Kirikhan province.

The 6 coaches that had derailed were passenger coach numbers 1107, 1240, 1308, 1283, 1301 and cargo coach number 4109. No passengers or staffs aboard the train were injured and the cause of derailment is yet to be investigated.

However, the schedule of trains heading south-bound and vice versa will have to be delayed until officials could fix the railroad tracks within the next few hours.