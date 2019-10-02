Two Army Units now under Direct Control of Thai King

The government has placed key military units under the direct command of His Majesty the King of Thailand. The orders were issued yesterday as reported by Khaosod English.

The royal decree was enacted without any parliamentary discussions or protocol “due to unspecified emergency circumstances”. The effect of the order is to separate the 1st and 11th Infantry Regiments from the Thai Army’s chain of command and hand control over to King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s total control.

The 1st Infantry Regiment, King’s Close Bodyguard (Thai: กรมทหารราบที่ 1 มหาดเล็กราชวัลลภรักษาพระองค์) is a King’s Guard regiment under the 1st Infantry Division, King’s Guard of the Royal Thai Army. The regiment is divided into three battalions, all of them based in Bangkok – Wikipedia

“Relevant personnel and operating funds were also transferred to the palace’s Royal Security Command, which will now oversee the two units”, according to the Khaosod English report. The decree claims the transfer is necessary to provide better security to the Thai Royal Family, royal residences, and invited VIP guests.

His Majesty the King has been taking progressive steps to form closer ties between the Thai monarchy and the country’s armed forces since becoming King of Thailand following King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death in 2016. King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation was held between May 4-6 this year.

Changes he has already introduced to Thailand’s Army include new haircuts, new salutes, and transfers of some civil servant departments.

On May 1 this year, five state agencies that oversee palace security and management were transferred to custody of His Majesty. Following the bill’s enactment, the five agencies are now directly overseen by King Vajiralongkorn.

By The Thaiger Source: khaosodenglish.com

