Two countries and two other zones have been crossed-out from Thailand’s list of “high risk”

The Ministry of Public Health has crossed-out two countries and two other administrative zones off its ‘high risk’ list, namely South Korea, China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The report mentioned yesterday in the Royal Gazette that “the effectiveness in containing the spread of Covid-19 virus in those regions were remarkable”.

The South Korean embassy in Bangkok called the Thai Health Ministry on Wednesday and asks to remove their name from the list. “It adds that being left on the list amounts to unfair stigmatisation and does not recognise South Korea’s success at containing the virus.”

The embassy also commented that “removing it from the ‘high risk’ list does not initiate any new threats for Thailand.”

Source: The Thaiger | Thai PBS World

comments