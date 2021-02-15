Two live grenade safely defused in Rayong province

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) successfully defused two grenades after being seen by a local near their fruit farm in the Ban Khai District, Rayong province, on February 12th in the evening.

Ban Khai police officers and the EOD team appeared at the scene at around 6:30 P.M after being informed of undetonated bombs being found in a black bag in a forest near a rambutan farm in the Chakbok sub-district.

According to a farm owner Narakorn Wisetsri, he was walking into the forest to cut down some trees and surprisingly saw a couple of dangerous devices located only 500 meters away from his house.

Two explosive devices were removed from the bag and covered with a tire. According to provincial EOD commander Suradet Manipitak, the devices were still in good condition despite their rusty look and were highly dangerous as they could still be explosive at any time.

Source: The Pattaya News

