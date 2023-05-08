Uncover Hua Hin’s best dining deals with The Explorer: Here’s why you need to grab a copy

The Explorer – a groundbreaking new discount book – is set to shake up Hua Hin’s dining scene.

It’s the ultimate discount book and whether you’re in Hua Hin permanently or are a frequent visitor, The Explorer is the insider’s guide to the best dining deals in town.

Available from May 15, 2023, The Explorer has teamed up with over 120 partners in Hua Hin, offering fantastic discounts at restaurants, hotels, spas, activities and more.

Most significant is that The Explorer offers a whopping 30% discount on food at Hua Hin’s top restaurants.

The Explorer includes many of Hua Hin’s best and most popular eateries. Some of the restaurants where you can claim a 30% discount include The Lido at The Standard Hua Hin, Big Fish at The Marriott, Sundance Day Club and many more.

These restaurants offer a wide range of cuisines, from Thai and Asian fusion to international favorites, seafood and just about everything in between.

It offers the perfect way to try new places or revisit old favorites without breaking the bank. And the best part? The discount applies for up to six people at each venue, so you can enjoy a night out with friends or family while still making savings.

The Explorer is compact and small enough to carry with ease. It can easily fit in the palm of your hand, making it convenient for on-the-go reading or easy to slip into a bag or purse. It’s not cumbersome to take with you, so you can keep it on hand for whenever you feel like exploring Hua Hin’s dining scene.

For a one-time cost of only 2,500 THB, The Explorer is valid for one year from the date of purchase. That’s a small investment for big savings over the course of a year.

Due to the large number of discounts The Explorer offers, it means you will more than recoup the initial cost and then some as you claim each discount.

And it’s not just about dining, The Explorer includes discounts at hotels, activities, spas, and even golf courses. This means that you can make savings on a variety of experiences and not just limit yourself to dining out.

Co-founded by Hua Hin based entrepreneurs Benjamin Breyton, Cédric Tschirky and Hadrien Loizeau, who say that supporting local businesses and re-boosting Hua Hin’s economy has been at the centre of their concept in creating The Explorer.

Not only does The Explorer help people save money but it also encourages them to try new places and support many independent restaurants in Hua Hin that are featured in the guide, something which its co-founders are passionate about.

That’s why in order to support its restaurant partners, The Explorer has a small requirement that when claiming the discount, it is mandatory to order just one paid drink per person.

This is a small gesture that helps ensure that the restaurants can continue to offer great discounts.

This requirement is clearly stated in the terms and conditions for each listing, so you’ll know what to expect when you use your discount.

By ordering just one paid drink per person, you’re not only showing your support for the restaurant, but you’re also helping to maintain the integrity of The Explorer’s discount program.

Each listing in The Explorer includes the name of the venue and a brief description of what it offers. You’ll find information about the opening hours, location, and any conditions of use for the discount. Each partner has its own set of rules and conditions, so be sure to read each offer carefully in order to get the most from each offer.

If you’re eager to start exploring the best dining deals in Hua Hin, you can purchase a copy of The Explorer at the team’s offices located at the Body Fit gym on Soi 88.

Alternatively, you can also order a copy on The Explorer’s website at theexplorerthailand.com and have it delivered straight to your doorstep.

The book is priced at 2,500 THB and is valid for one year from the date of purchase, giving you plenty of time to make the most of the discounts on offer.

And don’t miss out on The Explorer’s limited time offer! From May 15 until May 30, there is a 10% discount on the regular price of 2,500 THB, so you can grab a copy for just 2,250 THB. This is the perfect opportunity to save even more money while exploring the best dining deals in Hua Hin.

In addition to providing amazing discounts, 10% of the proceeds from the launch event for The Explorer, which will take place at EAST Rooftop on May 14, will also be donated to Jungle Aid, a private charity that brings essential support to displaced people in and around Thailand.

Whether you’re a foodie looking to try new restaurants or a local looking to save money on your favorite spots, The Explorer enables you to keep money in your pocket and make savings throughout Hua Hin.

For more information, visit https://theexplorerthailand.com/ or check out facebook.com/ThailandTheExplorer

