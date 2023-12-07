Under the Shade of Green in Phetchaburi: low carbon travel (series)

Under the Shade of Green in Phetchaburi is a new series focussing on low carbon travel.

Phetchaburi, with its serene beauty and green landscapes, serves as an ideal destination for sustainable tourism.

The province has embraced low-carbon travel, merging environmental responsibility with its unique cultural and natural attractions.

This guide highlights the best of Phetchaburi’s low-carbon sites and activities, ensuring you can explore while preserving the province’s distinctive characteristics and beauty.

This series looks at some of the low carbon destinations and green landscapes in Khao Yoi, Kaeng Krachan and Nong Ya Plong.

Khao Yoi

IKO Mountain

IKO Mountain is a distinctive straw-shaped limestone peak that beckons adventurers and lovers of the outdoors alike.

The mountain is home to an important pagoda, established in 1912. The mountain is ideal for rock climbing and offers routes for every skill level, from beginner-friendly paths to challenging climbs, including a spectacular multi-pitch ascent.

At approximately 900 meters above sea level, IKO mountain requires a 3-kilometer trek to conquer, a journey that can take around 3 hours round trip.

📍 Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZZhEVsR57NHRv46F9

Tham Bo Cave

Located on Khao E-Bid in the Khao Yoi district of Phetchaburi, the Tham Bo Cave stands as a prominent and majestic attraction for visitors passing through the area.

The cave was recently announced as a finalist of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Unseen New Chapters’ campaign which aimed to highlight up-and-coming attractions throughout Thailand.

With its wide entrance and spacious, well-lit chamber, this cave is truly worth exploring.

Inside, visitors are treated to the sight of stunning stalactites and stalagmites, naturally formed over time. The cool and refreshing air within the cave only adds to the overall experience.

As you gaze through the cave’s entrance, you’ll be greeted by a breathtaking panoramic view of Khao Yoi District and the Pak Tho District in Ratchaburi Province.

Towards the back of the cave, a spacious courtyard awaits, offering visitors a mesmerizing view of trees, which are iconic to the Phetchaburi City landscape.

The cave is a nice spot to watch the sunrise and sunset and is an ideal location for those seeking unique perspectives of Phetchaburi City or adventurous travelers looking to conquer new cave experiences.

It is important to note that the recommended time to explore the cave is between 05:00 and 17:00. Exploring the cave during the rainy season is not advised due to the steep slopes and slippery paths inside the cave, which can pose potential dangers if not approached with caution.

📍 Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/UwN6gwhZqLgXbSQQ9

IKO CAMP & CAFÉ

Also located in Khao Yoi District, the IKO Camp & Cafe – อีโก้ แคมป์ แอนด์ คาเฟ่ presents an exceptional camping experience with breathtaking views of Phetchaburi’s first peak.

It’s a place for tranquility and relaxation, complemented by a cafe that serves a variety of Thai, Isaan, and European dishes, along with refreshing drinks and sweets crafted from local ingredients.

At IKO Camp & Cafe there is a focus on sustainability. Solar cells are used to reduce electricity usage outside the residents, walkways, and campsite. They encourage customers to use their own glasses to reduce the number of plastic cups used.

A system has been implemented to collect rainfall into the pond and utilize it for watering the trees within the project.

The activity will involve renting bicycles so that patrons can ride around and explore Khao Iko, the area around the mountain where locals live and engage in activities like farming and cow-raising. This will lessen residential customers’ reliance on cars and encourage tourists to experience the local way of life.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/QQRYUCPvq9YAv2Gy9

Kaeng Krachan

Khao Phanoen Thung Viewpoint

Khao Phanoen Thung situated at the Kaeng Krachan National Park park’s highest point. Khao Phanoen Thung offers visitors unparalleled panoramic views and a chance to immerse themselves in nature.

You may have seen images taken from the top of Khao Phanoen Thung where people appear to be above the clouds. It’s a truly spectacular view.

At the summit there are a couple of viewing areas, a small restaurant, information centre, toilets and camp site.

📍 Map : https://maps.app.goo.gl/Y8aZ7Bvn6Hpmfw117

Kaeng Krachan “Tree Tunnel”

The ‘Tree Tunnel’ route to Ban Krang Camp in Kaeng Krachan, Phetchaburi Province, offers a chance to immerse in nature’s embrace, watching butterflies amidst a kilometer-long arc of intertwined trees.

📍 Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/w2EjJG39U2Q9K8im7

Baan Tham Suea Homestay

At โฮมสเตย์ บ้านถ้ำเสือ อ.แก่งกระจาน Baan Tham Suea Homestay, you’ll find the heart of community-based tourism. This peaceful retreat is not just about relaxation but also engagement with local culture.

Activities range from making traditional ‘Thong Muan’ sweets to hands-on cooking experiences.

Most notable is the ‘Tiger Shooting’ activity, where you can help reforest the area by slingshotting plant seeds.

The homestay has earned the Thailand Tourism Gold Award for community tourism and low carbon and sustainability, which speaks volumes about its commitment to sustainability. Interested visitors can learn more through the homestay’s social media.

📍 Map : https://maps.app.goo.gl/XERQQ38DxfXzwtQf7

Play La Ploen The Journey

Health enthusiasts and workshop aficionados should not miss Play La Ploen – The Journey แก่งกระจาน in Kaeng Krachan.

From crafting herbal salves to savoring unique dishes like palm sugar coffee and ‘standing meatballs’ at the Jungle Café, this wellness center promises an enriching experience. It’s also a place where you can learn about local bird species on the Jungle Walk.

This educational tourism destination is open daily and further details can be found on their social media.

📍 Map https://maps.app.goo.gl/Jn9TVauA4orkVB3i9?g_st=ic

Nong Ya Plong

Rai Phetmalaikul

One of the highlights of Nong Ya Plong district is Rai Phetmalaikul @ไร่เพชรมาลัยกุล, which sprang from a passion for agriculture.

However, today, it embraces a more diverse cultivation approach, aligning with the principles of the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy. This includes the strategic planting of trees across five different levels, establishing three types of forests, and adhering to four benefits that support the nine-step philosophy aimed at fostering happiness and ensuring long-lasting sustainability.

One of the farm’s notable features is the sprawling shade provided by a majestic rain tree. Rai Phetmalaikul aspires to be more than just a farm; it aims to be a pristine and secure destination for tourists, offering a wholesome experience.

Phetmalaikul farm strives to be a clean, safe, touristic tourist destination that everyone can enjoy, as well as a source of health and environmental products.

The farm is committed to delivering high-quality, standard-compliant health and environmental products.

It takes pride in offering a range of organic items, including Moroheiya tea and coffee, newly introduced Moroheiya biscuits and vermicelli, along with sweet passion fruit, Hokkaido corn, Siam ruby corn, among others, all cultivated to safeguard your health.

Open Daily 9.00 – 17.00

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/n7HjhLjadrmSmu7w6

Kwangchow Floating Market

The Kwangchow Floating Market, also known as the forest market near the ตลาดน้ำกลางป่าน้ำตกกวางโจว จ.เพชรบุรี in Nong Ya Plong District, is a quaint marketplace within the forests of Phetchaburi. It offers a cool and shaded retreat, ideal for spending quality time with family and friends while enjoying delightful local cuisine.

Visitors are greeted by a charming bamboo walkway leading into the market, flanked by stalls showcasing handcrafted items fashioned in a traditional, retro style, all without the use of electricity.

True to the essence of a floating market, boats drift by, vending a variety of goods, beckoning patrons to call out and make purchases. The merchandise, primarily composed of bamboo, emphasizes the use of natural materials.

Entry to the Kwangchow Floating Market costs 25 baht per person, with the proceeds contributing to scholarships for local children, thus supporting the community’s future.

🕘 : Open Saturday-Sunday. and public holidays 9.00-16.00

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/Ag1gJpSMisiuXXc98

Leaves Valley Resort

Nature travel and activities are an indispensable experience, and there’s a single destination that caters to both with unparalleled charm: Leaves Valley Resort Resort.

Located within a sprawling expanse of over 300 rai, the resort promises a visual feast as far as the eye can see.

Whether you’re yearning for a tranquil retreat close to nature or an adrenaline-packed adventure, Leaves Valley Resort is your ultimate getaway.

The serene accommodations promise peace and quiet, while every corner offers the perfect backdrop for those seeking to capture their moments.

The resort is a hub of diverse activities; whether it’s ATV rides, archery, or horseback riding, there’s something for every taste and preference. Here, you and your friends have the freedom to tailor your stay to your individual likes.

Proudly recognized as a Green Hotel, the Leaves Valley Resort Hotel is committed to sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/qSzquBotbDyVvrxb7

