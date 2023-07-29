Upcoming partial closure and power outage on Chomsin Road from August 6 to 15

Hua Hin Municipality has announced a temporary traffic closure and power outage affecting Chomsin Road.

The closure is scheduled to take place from August 6 to August 15, 2023, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and will impact one lane of the busy thoroughfare.

The affected area lies between the Gee un Tung intersection and Pramong Intersection (left side) towards Soi 70, where the contractor will be carrying out pavement removal work in line with the forthcoming road surface expansion project on Chomsin Road.

Hua Hin residents and visitors are encouraged to seek alternative routes during these hours, to prevent traffic congestion and ensure smooth transit.

The Municipality also urges the public to avoid parking in the vicinity of the roadwork, to facilitate the swift and unimpeded progress of the construction.

Adding to the disruption, a temporary power outage has also been scheduled by the Provincial Electricity Authority in the Hua Hin District. The outage will occur on August 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The move is deemed necessary to ensure the safety of roadwork operatives and the public alike during the road surface expansion works.

