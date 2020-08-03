UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize – 3 people still missing

3 people are still missing in the aftermath of the capsizing of a Koh Samui car ferry, the Raja 4. The incident happened last night, about 2 nautical miles short of Don Sak pier in Surat Thani, on its way back from Koh Samui. It was transporting garbage from the island, trucks and workers on board.

A total of 16 people were on the boat. The incident happed around 10pm last night during a windy storm with waves of up to 3 metres high in the Gulf of Thailand. 2 men were rescued earlier after being washed up on a nearby island. They were reportedly wearing life jackets and are both safe.

Unfortunately, 2 men were found dead. 1 was the ferry skipper, found about 2 kilometres from the scene of the capsize on Koh Mod Dang. The other dead man was identified as a sales staff of the Raja Ferry company and found on Koh Taen. The two bodies were recovered yesterday afternoon after being spotted by the navy rescue helicopters that conducting the search.

Rough sea continues as the annual monsoon is strengthened by the weather condition currently passing through Vietnam.

By The Thaiger

