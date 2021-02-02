Vaccine campaign delayed until March

It has been certain that “the Covid-19 vaccine campaign will not begin on February 14 as announced earlier,” says Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

He mentioned the dispute in vaccine supply between the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the EU as the cause of the delay. However, the minister insisted that the first shipment of vaccines will still arrive in February, even as some of Thailand’s neighbors in Asia are already going forward with their vaccination program.

“The delay is not from us,” Anutin said. “We will reach out to every source of production and ask them to send some of their stock to us before March. We’re trying to negotiate and doing everything we can. If there’s a problem, it’s beyond our control.”

Health officials previously told Khaosod English that the vaccination would officially begin on Feb. 14, but Anutin now said the first shot will not be administered until March, at the earliest.

There has now been a doubt in the country’s motivation to vaccinate at least more than half of the population within this year as government officials keeps pushing back the date for the vaccine rollout.

“The vaccines are set to be available in March. When the vaccines arrive in Thailand, it must go through an inspection process,” Anutin said.

Source: Khaosod English

