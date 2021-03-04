Vaccine scam damaged Thai military’s reputation

The Thai Army called a press conference on Tuesday to acknowledge its image was tarnished by a fake Covid-19 scam by one of its medics during a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Army spokesman Lt Gen Santipong Thammapiya confirmed a Thai Army doctor had offered fake vaccinations to soldiers on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The doctor held the rank of lieutenant and was a field medic in the Thai-South Sudan Horizontal Military Engineering Company.

The spokesman also revealed the Army medic is guilty of deceiving his commanders and troops into receiving vaccinations, claiming it was the head doctor’s order.

A UN investigation found he injected them with tetanus vaccine and saline and charged them Bt500 each.

According to the investigation the scam netted him more than Bt100,000.

the Bangkok Military Court has issued a warrant for his arrest while the Medical Council is considering whether to revoke his doctor’s licence.

Source: The Nation

