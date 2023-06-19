VALA Hua Hin X Charmgang: This exciting collab showcases the exquisite specialty of Phetchaburi cuisine

An exciting collaboration between VALA Hua Hin X Charmgang Curry Shop is set to showcase the exquisite specialty of Phetchaburi’s local ingredients to deliver an exceptional dining experience.

Charmgang Curry Shop, an authentic culinary gem nestled in the historic Talat Noi area of Bangkok is led by the esteemed Chef Aruss “Jai” Lerlerstkull.

The talented team, formerly from Nahm’’s Kitchen, is renowned for its dedication to preserving the genuine flavors and culinary techniques of authentic Thai cuisine with a twist.

Charmgang creates a gastronomic and daring experience that embodies a new generation of Thai food, whilst honoring its rich art, flavors, and historical roots.

Prepare to embark on a remarkable culinary journey as we unveil our five-course signature dishes, designed for a shared, Thai family-style dining experience. Each dish is meticulously prepared using locally sourced, fresh, and organic ingredients.

The culinary adventure commences with specialty Canapes, followed by Seared oysters with pennyworth salad, Budu relished with fried fish from Cha-Am, White curry of smoked kingfish, Tumis curry of tiger prawn and Hua Hin rose apple, and concludes with a renowned Thai dessert from Phetchaburi.



Elevate your dining experience with our thoughtfully curated wine pairing selection, perfectly harmonizing with the different flavors of our dishes.

Mark your calendars for the VALA Hua Hin X Charmgang experience on Saturday, July 1,

2023, limited seating is available.

Enjoy Thai Style set menu sharing at THB 1,800 ++per person.

Either avail yourself of our exclusive bundle package, offering a luxurious and cozy stay at VALA Hua Hin with up to 20% discounts on room rates.

Access exclusive offers and make reservations at www.valahuahin.com using the

access code “VLDINE”.

VALA Hua Hin – Nu Chapter Hotels 849/2 Phetchkasem Road, Cha-Am, Petchburi 76120, Thailand Tel. +66 3 270 677

www.VALAhuahin.com

