Valuables worth 40 million baht stolen from house in Phetchaburi

A burglary at the home of a well-known construction businesswoman in Phetchaburi resulted in the loss of valuables worth more than 40 million baht. Police suspect the theft was carried out by someone close to the family.

On the night of May 4, Lt. Panyapol Srimek of Muang Police Station received a report of a burglary at a residence in Ban Mo sub-district. Police Col. Wanchai Khaorum and the Phetchaburi Forensic Police were called to investigate.

The two-story concrete house belongs to Mrs. Wiralpatchara Wichittapanyaraks, 68, who had just returned from her vacation home in Chiang Mai. During her absence, her daughter, Ms. Anchalee Wichittapanyaraks, and son-in-law, Mr. Manop Boonpasai, were at the house but had traveled abroad for the Songkran holiday.

After returning to the house, Mrs. Wiralpatchara noticed that the lock on a drawer outside her bedroom had been changed. Inside, she discovered that 500,000 baht in cash stored in a paper bag was missing. Further inspection revealed that a cloth bag containing about 30 baht of gold had been stolen, with only the storage bag left behind.

Inside the bedroom, Mrs. Wiralpatchara found that two drawers had new locks and showed signs of being pried open. Inside these drawers, she discovered that 1 million baht in cash, about 20 diamond rings valued at over 20 million baht, gold jewelry worth approximately 2.1 million baht, jade worth 1.89 million baht, and diamond necklaces worth around 14 million baht had all been stolen. Gold-framed amulets and collectible banknotes were left behind.

Mr. Boonpasai, the victim’s son-in-law, informed the police that the housekeeper had reported unusual activity during April 10-17 while he was abroad. He typically closed the bathroom door before leaving, but it was open upon his return. Also, lights that were usually on at night were turned off. The house’s CCTV system had been out of order for nearly a year, leaving no video evidence.

The victim suspects that the thief was someone familiar with the house, knowing both the entry points and the locations of the valuables. Police are working with local businesses to watch for anyone attempting to sell jewelry or other valuable items matching the description of the stolen property.

Anyone with information about the stolen items or the burglary is urged to contact the Muang Phetchaburi Police Station or call 191 to assist with the investigation.

All images: ศูนย์รับแจ้งเหตุฉุกเฉิน ๑๙๑ เพชรบุรี

