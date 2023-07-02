Vana Nava Water Jungle Hua Hin ranked best waterpark in Thailand, 15th best in the world

Vana Nava Water Jungle Hua Hin has been ranked as the best water park in Thailand and the 15th best in the world, according to the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2023.

The award solidifies its position as a leading lifestyle destination in Thailand, attracting tourists from all corners of the globe, and reaffirms its standing as one of the world’s top water parks.

The Tripadvisor.com awards are based on the quantity and quality of reviews, as well as ratings collected from travelers who have utilized the website over the past year. Tripadvisor.com, the largest travel website globally, receives feedback from over 180 million visitors who review and rate various tourist destinations each month.

Expressing his delight and pride, Mr. Natha Chomsawee, General Manager of Vana Nava Water Jungle Hua Hin, stated, “Receiving the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2023 as the best water park in Thailand and ranking 15th in the world brings us tremendous joy. We are sincerely grateful for the reviews from customers worldwide. This accolade showcases the potential of a Thai-managed water park to compete on a global level and highlights our commitment to becoming a premier tourist destination in Thailand, while promoting Hua Hin as a sought-after travel city for both Thai and international travelers.”

Vana Nava Water Jungle Hua Hin stands as the first water park in Asia designed under the concept of a “Water Jungle,” seamlessly blending the elements of a water park with a tropical forest. Sprawling across a vast 20-acre area in the heart of Hua Hin.

The park offers 20 world-class slides and attractions, integrating cutting-edge technology, such as the latest VR-Slide, which combines the exhilaration of water park rides with immersive 360-degree virtual reality experiences through VR glasses. Catering to families, friends, and corporate team building events, the park provides a wide range of entertainment and diverse lifestyle activities, fostering relationships within organizations.

The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2023 is the latest addition to Vana Nava Water Jungle Hua Hin’s long list of accolades.

Throughout the years, the water park has earned numerous awards, including the 2018 Certificate of Excellence by Tripadvisor, the 2017 People’s Choice Awards Thailand Voted by Chinese Tourists, the 2016 Wave Review Award by the World Waterpark Association, the 2016 IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Excellence in Game & Retail, and recognition as one of Thailand’s Top 10 Developers of 2015 by the BIC Asia Awards.

