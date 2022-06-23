Vehha: First look inside new skyscraper condo set to be built in Hua Hin [PHOTOS]

First look images of a brand new condominium which is set to be built in Hua Hin have been released.

Named ‘Vehha’, the 31 storey condominium will be built next to the Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin in Nong Khae.

It is being dubbed Hua Hin’s first ‘skyscraper condo’.

Vehha will offer a variety of rooms starting from 27 sqm to 357 sqm penthouses with prices starting from 3 million baht.

All of the rooms offer 100% panoramic sea views.

Residents at Vehha will get access to a host of amenities, such as a library, fitness centre, coworking space, kids club and outdoor playground and recreation area.

There will also be a rooftop wellness garden and relaxation area, complete with hot tubs and barbecue area.

The upper levels will also include an outdoor cinema, thought to be among the first of its kind in Thailand.

Residents will also receive a ​​5 year pass to the Vana Nava Hua Hin water park.

Vehha will be constructed by the Proud Real Estate Group and is expected to be completed in 2024.

