Vets perform mass sterilization of macaques in Cha-am

In an effort to control the increasing macaque population and address the concerns of local residents and tourists, a sterilization operation was carried out on June 22 in Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park.

The operation was led by Dr. Yuthaphon Angkinan, Advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, involved the participation of government officials, entrepreneurs, and the public.

The macaque population in Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park had been steadily growing and encroaching upon areas beyond its designated boundaries.

To combat this issue, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, collaborated with veterinary officers from both central and regional agencies to implement the monkey population control project.

As part of the project, sterilization procedures were performed on the macaques, and blood samples were collected for disease analysis.

The Ministry said that in the current fiscal year, a total of 1,600 monkeys are expected to undergo sterilization across the country, including provinces like Samut Prakan, Lopburi, Phetchaburi, and Chonburi.

The Ministry also explained that provinces such as Chumphon, Phang Nga, Narathiwat, Roi Et, Nakhon Sawan, and Maha Sarakham have experienced disturbances caused by macaques.

These regions have witnessed a persistent increase in the monkey population, leading to their expansion into areas outside their natural habitats. This has resulted in disruptions, inconveniences, and various negative impacts on public health, safety, livelihoods, and the local tourism industry.

Additionally, the sterilization operations serve to gather data for implementing future measures aimed at preventing the spread of infectious diseases from animals to humans.

Dr. Yutthapong emphasized the importance of the collaborative effort between government agencies, entrepreneurs, and the public in tackling the issue of macaque overpopulation.

He expressed optimism that the ongoing sterilization operations and disease testing would contribute to the sustainable management of macaque populations, ensuring the well-being of both the animals and the local communities.

