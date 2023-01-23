VIDEO: Hua Hin ushers in the Year of the Rabbit

Hua Hin celebrated Chinese New Year and the incoming Year of the Rabbit with a number of traditional cultural celebrations and performances taking place across the district.

Starting early on Saturday morning, local families of Chinese heritage visited the Jao Mae Tub Tim Shrine, located on the beach front, close to the Hilton Hotel in downtown Hua Hin, to pay respects to passed relatives and pay homage to Gods including Ti Zhu Ei and Tua Pek Kongwere.

Outside homes and businesses, people placed various items that were offered for worship to thank the gods and ask for blessings and good fortune for the upcoming year.

The town also saw a number of traditional Chinese New Year dance performances take place.

Arguably the most noteworthy of which was held at BluPort Hua Hin, where a traditional Chinese New Year ceremony was held on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Over at Monsoon Valley, diners and guests were treated to a traditional dance performance amongst the vineyard’s grape orchards.

