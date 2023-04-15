VIDEO: Rare serow spotted in Sam Roi Yot National Park

The sighting of a rare serow in the Sam Roi Yot National Park has generated much excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists.

The animal was spotted on Tuesday (April 11) by park officials during a routine visit to Bueng Bua where they were set to meet with tour guides and boat operators in order to brief them on safety guidelines during the Songkran holidays.

According to Mr. Pongsathorn Promkhuntod, the head of Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, the serow was likely a male due to its large size and white fur around the neck and body, which indicates that it is a mature adult.

Serows are known for their elusive nature and are rarely spotted in the wild, making this sighting all the more significant.

The serow is a large, goat-like animal with a shaggy coat and curved horns. It is native to Southeast Asia and is found in countries such as Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia. The species is known for its ability to climb steep cliffs and rugged terrain, which makes it well-suited to its mountainous habitat.

Serows are facing numerous threats in the wild, including habitat loss, hunting, and poaching. In Thailand, the species is listed as endangered, with populations declining rapidly in recent years.

The serow is a reserved wild animal and one of the 15 species listed in the Wildlife Reserve and Protection Act of 1992. The species is also listed as a category 1 animal in the CITES agreement on international trade in endangered species of wild fauna and flora.

RELATED: How to visit the spectacular lotus flower lake in Sam Roi Yot

Khao Sam Roi Yot national park is one of the locations in Thailand where the species can still be found, surviving in the park’s rugged mountains and cliffs.

Mr Pongsathorn explained that the park is a habitat for a large number of serows due to the complex and high limestone mountain terrain suitable for the serow’s habitat. The park has strict measures in place, such as continuous patrols, to prevent hunting of all kinds of wild animals, especially serows.

The sighting of the serow at Bueng Bua is a testament to the efforts of the park’s staff and conservationists who work to protect and preserve the park’s unique biodiversity.

comments