VIDEO: Waterspout capsizes tourist boat in Phetchaburi, two missing

A sudden waterspout capsized a tourist boat on Saturday (Aug 12), leaving two passengers still missing as of Monday, amidst harrowing scenes which were captured on video.

At 17:40 hrs on August 12, the Emergency Center 191 Phetchaburi received an urgent call reporting a boat overturning near Ban Sam Khlong, in the Bang Taboon River, just before the Pa Wa Ao area and opposite the well-known “Khrua Lung Ya” restaurant.

Upon their arrival, rescuers found six individuals who had managed to swim to the riverbank. Among them was the boat’s captain, Mr. Sumpun Jeenpueang, along with another man, Mr. Thanakorn Riwsunet. Four women, Sureeporn Twanthong, Wasana Totoskul, Chanaporn Chuto, and Sunee Sa Lao, were also safely ashore.

However, two male passengers, Mr. Krittanat Khampanya, 27, from Ban Laem district, and Mr. Chanin Chompanthong, 25, from Bangkok, remain missing.

The boat’s captain Mr Jeenpueang said he had been chartered by a group of seven tourists from the Water Camping Resort located in Bang Tabun Sub District in Ban Laem for a scenic tour, with the passengers hoping to capture the sunset at the mouth of the estuary as it meets the sea in the Gulf of Thailand.

Upon returning, a massive waterspout rapidly approached, capsizing the boat. None of the passengers were wearing life jackets.

In the chaotic aftermath, Jeenpueang said he managed to assist two male tourists to swim towards the shore. However, when he returned to aid others, the two men had vanished, presumably drowned just a short distance from safety.

Rapid response from the Sawang Sapphasathan Foundation of Phetchaburi province saw a team of volunteer rescuers equipped with diving gear and motorboats joining the search. Efforts stretched until midnight but were hampered by darkness.

Waterspouts, akin to tornadoes over water, are fairly common in tropical regions.However, they infrequently result in significant damage or injuries.

These phenomena occur when winds from contrasting directions come together near the water’s surface, initiating a localized spinning effect.

The warm air present amplifies this spin, causing the air to rise while simultaneously drawing up water, resulting in the characteristic funnel shape. As this warm air rises, cooler air fills the gap below and follows suit, rising in turn.

In some instances, the rapid rotation elongates the funnel, connecting the water’s surface to the overhead thunderstorm cloud.

comments