Villager shot and killed while walking home in Pattani

A 26-year-old villager was killed while walking along a street to his home in Pattani’s Sai Buri district. An area bothered with brutality and violence related to the religious separatist insurgency in Thailand’s deep south.

Officials say the man’s body was found on the street but did not give any additional details about the case.

The Thai Cabinet recently extended the State of Emergency order in Pattani along with Yala and Narathiwat. Provinces that both border Malaysia for another 3 months.

The order in the South allows officials to trace down and arrest insurgents stated by the government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

