Although there are still new cases being reported daily, the rate is continuously dropping as curfew continues on its second day.

Latest number of Covid-19 cases: 2,076

New cases: 89 – Today

Previous cases: 103 – April 3

104 – April 2

120 – April 1

127 – March 31

New Death tolls: 4

Total deaths: 19

Latest figures confirmed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman, Taweesin Visanuyothin.

By Hua Hin Today

Photo: isranews.org

comments