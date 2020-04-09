Visa amnesty for foreigners approved until April 30

The visa amnesty has now been officially approved by the government, relieving stress on thousands of stranded tourists as well as foreigners living in Thailand. All visas including Tourist, Non Immigrant-O and Non-B) that have expired since March 26 are automatically extended until April 30, 2020. 90-day reports are exempted.

However, foreigners are advised to monitor the bureau’s website for new updates. The following are the terms and conditions for visa amnesty:

Visas that have expired from March 26 onward are automatically extended to April 30.

extended to April 30. Foreigners are no longer required to apply in person for an extension at an immigration office.

No fee will be charged for overstaying their visa.

Exemption for 90-day reports between March 26 and April 30.

Foreign workers with border passes will be allowed to stay in Thailand but are required to leave the kingdom within 7 days once the borders reopen.

At the same time, Thai nationals who are stranded overseas can return to the country but only 200 passengers are allowed per day so that proper quarantine facilities can be provided to them. They are not allowed to return to their homes until they’ve stayed 14 days in a government-controlled quarantine facility and cleared for release.

By Hua Hin Today

Photo: Shane Jane Sotomil

comments