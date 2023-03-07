Visit Phetchaburi and use this new free tram service to easily travel around town

If you’re planning a trip to Phetchaburi, you’re in for a treat.

The town is a beautiful and vibrant location, full of history and culture. And, if you’re looking for a way to explore the town, there is a new and exciting way to do so – the free tram service.

Starting on Saturday, March 11, the free tram service runs twice every Saturday throughout March at 10am and 11:30am. This service is an excellent opportunity for visitors to explore the town’s beauty and learn about its rich history without worrying about transportation.

The tram route takes you through the essential historical sites of the town, including Wat Mahathat Worawihan, Wat Phlapphlachai, Riverside Market Village, Wat Koh, Wat Yai Suwanaram, and many more. Each of these landmarks is significant to Muang Phetchaburi’s history, and the free tram service provides an excellent way to see them all.

One of the most significant advantages of the free tram service is that it allows you to experience the splendor of Phetchaburi from the comfort of the tram. You can sit back and relax while enjoying the town’s sights and sounds, knowing that you’re in safe hands.

The pick-up point for the free tram service is at Khao Wang Cable Car, which is easily accessible from most parts of the town. This location provides a convenient starting point for visitors who want to explore the town’s beauty and history.

The free tram service is an excellent opportunity for those who want to explore Phetchaburi’s rich culture and history without worrying about transportation. So, if you’re planning a trip to the town, make sure you take advantage of this fantastic service.

𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

📞 TAT Phetchaburi 032-471005, Phetchaburi Municipality (Khun Ple) : 089-8326260

📱 Line Official : @tat_phet

👉 Facebook Page : @TATPhetchaburi

comments