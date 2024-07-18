Visitors to Phraya Nakhon Cave urged to cease stone piling

Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park officials have requested visitors to Phraya Nakhon Cave to stop creating stone piles, a practice believed by many to bring good luck.

The cave, a significant cultural site in the province, is a popular destination for both Thai and foreign tourists, who often stack stones to form sculptures.

Park authorities, however, have expressed concerns about the environmental impact of this activity. The constant rearranging of stones disrupts the cave’s natural environment and affects its preserved state, preventing others from experiencing its untouched beauty. Additionally, the practice may disturb the habitat of small animals living in the area.

In response, officials, along with volunteers, have been working to clear the stone piles and restore the area to its original condition. They emphasise the importance of preserving the natural site for future generations.

To encourage visitors to interact with and appreciate natural sites without causing harm, officials suggest alternative activities such as using watercolours or pencils to draw and capture memories. They also encourage visitors to contribute to conservation efforts by cleaning up trash in the area.

Images: Psi Scott Ψ ทราย สก๊อต – Merman มนุษย์เงือก

