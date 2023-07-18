WATCH: Drone video reveals striking progress of new dual track train line in Hua Hin

The latest video documenting the progress of the new train line in Hua Hin has been shared on the Mike’s Tropical Tech YouTube channel.

The captivating video provides viewers with a birds-eye perspective on the construction of Thailand’s new dual track Southern Thailand railway.

The video offers an exciting glimpse into the advancements of the train line and accompanying infrastructure, which is set to revolutionize transportation in the region.

Known for sharing monthly drone videos documenting the project’s updates, Mike’s Tropical Tech has become a go-to source on YouTube for people eager to witness the transformation.

One of the video’s highlights captures the progress achieved in the construction of pedestrian overpasses located at the north end of the city.

Notably, the Soi 10 overpass is already operational, while significant strides have been made in the development of overpasses in Khao Tao, bolstering optimism for a swift and seamless completion.

The dual-track train line is poised to bring about a paradigm shift in Hua Hin’s transportation system, substantially reducing travel times between Hua Hin, southern Thailand, and Bangkok.

By enhancing connectivity and bolstering transportation efficiency, the project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and foster regional development.

Initially projected for completion in 2023, the SRT now says the line will be operational by the end of the year.

The line which includes Hua Hin forms part of the route which connects Nakhon Pathom with Chumphon and is divided into three sections: Nakhon Pathom – Hua Hin (169km), Hua Hin – Prachuap Khiri Khan (76km) and Prachuap Khiri Khan – Chumphon (167km).

According to Anucha Burapachaisri, the government spokesman and deputy secretary-general to the prime minister, the new track will cut the travel time between Hua Hin and Bangkok to around 2.5 hours.

Paul Laffisse contributed to this story.

All images: Mike’s Tropical Tech

