Water cannons with chemicals sprayed at protesters outside Parliament building

Police used water cannon to fire chemicals and tear gas solution at demonstrators trying to storm the outside premises of the parliament building.

Protesters wearing helmets and protective gears reached the line of concrete barriers and barbed wire in front of the parliament in Dusit district, central Bangkok at about 14:30 hrs. They later attempted to cross the barricade, throwing smoke bombs and bags of paint towards the riot police.

Police in return fired water cannon mixed with tear gas solutions in order to hold the protesters back.

After the brief confrontation, police tried to negotiate with a representative of the approaching group of protesters who were acting as a security shield.

Source: Bangkok Post

