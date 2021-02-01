Water cut to some Bangkok areas

Three Bangkok areas will experience water cut next week, the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) said on Saturday.

Tap water supply will be stopped to the following residents:

Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road — from Phra Khanong canal to Bangna canal — and Sanphawut Road — from the Bangna intersection to Thang Rotfai Sai Kao intersection.

Residents in Bangkok’s Rama IX Road — from the Ratchadaphisek intersection to the Srinakarin intersection.

Will not be able to use tap water from 10 pm on Wednesday to 5 am on Thursday due to maintenance work on the water mains on Praditmanutham Road.

The MWA apologised for the inconvenience, adding that residents who faced problems could contact its 24-hour call centre on 1125.

Source: NationThailand

comments