Water truck to be stationed in Khao Takiab as Hua Hin battles ongoing drought

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul held a meeting on Monday (Apr 22) with local government officials to discuss immediate and long-term solutions for the severe drought affecting the Hua Hin, particularly impacting residents in Khao Takiab.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Atichat Chaisri, Municipal Council Chairman Udom Duangkae, Deputy Chairman Thongchai Petchsangkram, Council Member Cheep Suksri, Municipal Clerk Jeerawat Phramanee, and heads of relevant government departments.

The discussions focused on the declining water levels at the Hua Na reservoir, which have significantly reduced the capacity for normal water production and distribution.

The reservoir’s low levels have been unable to sustain adequate water pressure to reach all households through municipal pipelines.

To address the immediate needs of the affected communities in Khao Takiab, Hua Don, and Hua Thanon, Mayor Nopporn announced the establishment of a temporary water distribution point at the police booth in front of Wat Khao Krailas.

Residents experiencing water shortages are encouraged to report their issues at the Hua Hin Police Service Unit, located at the Khao Takiab Police Booth. A water service truck will be available to distribute water daily from 09:00 to 16:00, starting immediately and continuing until the situation improves.

Mayor Wutthikul also emphasized the importance of the waterworks department’s role in communicating effectively with the public to ensure a correct understanding of the situation. He urged all officials to perform their duties diligently and patiently under the challenging conditions to alleviate the distress faced by the citizens.

Plans for medium and long-term solutions to the drought crisis were also discussed, although specific details of these strategies were not disclosed at the time.

📍 Location of water truck: https://maps.app.goo.gl/LWsbNkWjLtPt3J9i7

Images: นพพร วุฒิกุล

