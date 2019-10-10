WEATHER: Heavy Rains Forecast Next Week

Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources says 14 provinces are at increased risk from flooding as heavy rains are expected from October 15, with southern parts of the country expected to bear the brunt.

The following regions should expect heavy rainfall from the middle of next week:

Petchaburi and Prachuab Kirikhan in the west, Chonburi, Chantaburi, and Trat in the east, , Surat Thani, Chumphon, Ranong, and Trang in the south along with Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Songkhla.

The south of the country is expected to be the worst hit, according to General Somkiat Prajamwong, Secretary of The Office of National Water Resources.

“What we need to watch out for, is from 15th October in the southern region, particularly in the mid-section of the west coast. 14 provinces will be affected.

“The main issue is, in October from the 15th, so we have already assigned the Royal Irrigation Department and DDPM to relocate their machinery and equipment into flood risk areas to prevent difficulties, especially in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Songkhla which could be most affected.”