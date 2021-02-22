‘Weed’- a farmers new best friend

While marijuana traffickers are getting busted by police many are smuggling the plant across the Mekong River, the Thai government is encouraging local farmers to grow cannabis, as long as they are coordinated with a provincial hospital to use the plant for medical purposes.

A deputy government spokesperson said, “the government hopes that cannabis and hemp will be source cash for farmers.

Late last year, Thailand removed certain parts of cannabis from the narcotics list. Parts of the plant with big amount of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are still considered as a Category 5 narcotics.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said, “2,500 households in Thailand and 251 provincial hospitals have legally grown 15,000 canabist plants.”

Those who are intrested in growing cannabis have to seek approval from authorities. University, community enterprises, and those in the medical history can gather licences to grow cannabis.

“Everybody has the right to grow marijuana but coordinating with provincial hospitals is a must.”

Declassification of certain canabis parts, the plant can be used in food and beverages at resturants. Some cafes and resturants have started to offer dishes made with cannabis leaves.

