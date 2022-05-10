Wet weather in Hua Hin set to continue throughout the week

More wet weather is forecast for Hua Hin and the surrounding area for most of this week and the beginning of next.

According to the Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD), rain and thundershowers are forecast until at least next Monday (May 16).

Daily temperatures for next week are expected to range from a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius.

In addition, the TMD on Tuesday (May 10) also issued a weather warning for ‘Tropical Cyclone ASANI’, which may cause heavy rainfall across the Gulf of Thailand and the south of the country.

“In spite of no direct impact on Thailand, the storm forces the strength of the prevailing wind across the country, the Gulf and the Andaman Sea”, the warning reads.

“Then, there remains persistent rainfall with isolated heavy rains over the country while the South has very heavy rains in some places.

“People in the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows”.

In Hua Hin, the recent heavy rain has resulted in some minor flash flooding. However, in Thailand’s deep south, the situation is much more severe.

In Songkhla, parts of Sadao district on Tuesday was under one metre of water, which resulted in some residents being evacuated.

comments