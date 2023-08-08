What is sports tourism and why is it a key driver for Prachuap Khiri Khan’s tourism sector?

In recent years, the concept of sports tourism has gained significant traction, with travelers increasingly seeking destinations that offer not only beautiful landscapes and cultural experiences but also opportunities to engage in sports activities or witness thrilling sporting events.

Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan as a whole has emerged as a prime destination for sports tourism, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

With its diverse array of tourist resources and a commitment to tourism development, the province stands out as an ideal location for sports enthusiasts and travelers alike.

Barely a week goes by without some kind of sports related event or activity taking place in the province.

These events, be that for running or cycling, a surf and SUP festival or May Thai tournament can attract thousands of participants to a destination.

For that destination, be it Pak Nam Pran or Prachuap town as an example, it can see accommodation fully booked, restaurants filled with customers, as well as other positive impacts for the wider local economy throughout the duration of the event.

It is not only this region benefiting from sports tourism. There’s been a national push from central government to use sport as a key driver for its tourism sector.

In a bid to harness the potential of sports tourism, the Tourism and Sports Ministry set an ambitious target last year: to generate 40 billion baht in revenue from sports tourism in 2023.

Recognizing the significance of sports as a means of promoting the country’s soft power, the ministry has also been actively promoting Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport, to help boost tourism in the country.

To gain further insight into the world of sports tourism, Hua Hin Today spoke to Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan office.

According to Mr. Archawan, sports tourism can be defined as travel that aims to promote good health and fitness or centers around attending and participating in various sporting events.

It encompasses a wide range of activities, from engaging in physical sports like golf, yoga, and surfing to attending professional or amateur sporting events such as football matches or regional tournaments.

What makes Prachuap an attractive destination for sports tourism?

Prachuap Khiri Khan possesses several key factors that make it an attractive destination for sports tourism.

The province offers a rich tapestry of tourist attractions, both natural and man-made, that can cater to the preferences and travel habits of diverse visitor profiles.

Prachuap Khiri Khan has made significant strides in promoting tourism development across all sectors of the economy, society, environment, culture, and community participation.

By actively collaborating with local networks and focusing on the province’s unique identities in industries such as agriculture, fisheries, industry, services, trade, exports, and tourism, Prachuap Khiri Khan has fostered an enchanting and captivating environment for travelers.

The presence of sporting attractions further enhances the province’s appeal to sports tourists.

Prachuap Khiri Khan boasts an impressive range of facilities and infrastructure, including sports venues, hotels, restaurants, and recreational centers, that cater to the needs of sports enthusiasts and event attendees.

Moreover, the province’s potential for promoting sports tourism is bolstered by its capacity to effectively manage personnel, coordinate strategies, and provide a comprehensive experience to visitors.

The benefits sports tourism brings to the region

According Mr. Archawan the most obvious benefits to hosting sporting events is that it attracts fans and enthusiasts who travel to Prachuap Khiri Khan to support their favorite athletes, artists, and stars.

The participation of renowned athletes, guest stars, singers, and actors amplifies the appeal of sports events and contributes to the growth of sports tourism.

Additionally, Prachuap Khiri Khan’s sporting venues, including beaches, golf courses, and recognized sites, serve as tourist attractions in their own right, enticing sports tourists to explore and experience the province’s unique offerings.

From an economic standpoint, sports tourism generates substantial revenue for Prachuap Khiri Khan.

‘Sport tourists’ spend more

Sporting events attract a significant number of visitors who spend on accommodations, dining, transportation, and participation in various activities.

Sport tourists will typically spend 3–4 times as much per person in the area as the average tourist group, Mr Archawan said.

This increased expenditure not only contributes directly to the province’s economy but also has indirect benefits, stimulating growth and development in the surrounding areas.

Furthermore, organizing sports tourism activities plays a crucial role in improving the region’s image and reputation, making Prachuap Khiri Khan an even more attractive destination for future travelers, athletes, and fans.

Over the years, Prachuap Khiri Khan has hosted a multitude of noteworthy sporting events and tournaments.

The province’s diverse calendar includes the WTA Thailand Open 2023, Thai Fight Vana Nava Hua Hin, the World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony, and the thrilling sport of Beach Polo.

Additionally, Prachuap Khiri Khan frequently hosts marathons, bike races, marine sports tourism activities, and even yoga festivals, catering to a wide range of interests and preferences.

Other events held in the province have been for popular sports such as golf, skating, fishing, triathlon and other beach sports.

Sports tourism has emerged as a vital component of the region’s tourism industry.

With its wide range of tourism resources, commitment to development, and capacity to host world-class sporting events, the province has established itself as one of Thailand’s premier sports tourism destinations.

Look out for the second part of our special feature on sports tourism in the September edition of Hua Hin Today.

