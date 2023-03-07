What’s So Popular About Hua Hin Night Market?

The Hua Hin night market is widely considered as being a landmark in this gorgeous beach paradise, but what is it about the place that makes it so popular? How does it differentiate from any of the other markets in Hua Hin? Is there anything unique that makes it stand out among the rest? In this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know…

Introducing the world-famous Chatchai Night Market

The Chatchai Night market is so beloved that it’s often referred to as the Hua Hin Night Market. The name suggests that it’s the only night market in Hua Hin, which is not the case.

The fact is, the Hua Hin night market offers everything that one could ask for in one single shopping venue, including food, drinks, cocktails, and beer (to name a few).

The market is conveniently located on Petchkasem Road and spans two whole blocks – conveniently close to the main public transportation hubs (including the train station) making it so easily accessible.

The street evolves into a night market at around 6pm in the evening, although the action doesn’t really kick off until around 7pm when everyone is set up and ready to go!

But, what’s so different about Chatchai? It certainly isn’t the largest night market in Thailand – nor does it sell any particularly unusual items from the standard wares you’d expect to find in a typical Thai market…

A Night Market Fit For Royalty

One of the most notable things about the Hua Hin night market is the fact that it was built for royalty! It was built back in 1926 after the royal initiative of King Rama VII on his first royal visit to Klai Kangwon Palace with Queen Rambhai Barni. The Chatchai Royal Family, by General Prince Purachatra of Kambaengbejr, had the market constructed and then presented it to the king.

Being the oldest night market in Hua Hin, including the fact that it was built in honour of Thai royalty, both contribute to its popularity.

What is there to do at the Hua Hin Night Market?

Shopping

The first and most obvious thing to enjoy at the Hua Hin night market is all of the shopping!

You can find a wide variety of different clothing options, homemade arts and crafts, all-manner of CDs and DVDs, and so many other souvenirs you’d love to get your hands on.

There are countless stalls manned by friendly Thai locals boasting their wonderful wares. Again, you won’t necessarily find anything especially unique in the Hua Hin night market, however, the options are vast and the prices are fair!

That, and it is always good fun bartering with the friendly locals and seeing what kind of awesome gifts you can secure for your loved ones at a great bargain!

Eating

The fact is, walking around a night market, shopping and bartering is hungry work! The best part about the Hua Hin night market is all of the delicious Thai food that can be found.

In particular, the fresh seafood restaurants are highly popular. After all, when selling the fresh catch of the day, it’s not difficult to attract so much attention from foodies and hungry tourists alike.

You can enjoy all of the typical delicacies to be found at any traditional Thai market, however, many locals and expats agree that the food at the Hua Hin night market is a clear jump above the rest!

There’s something about eating fresh and delicious Thai food in a bustling atmosphere that makes it all the more enjoyable…

Drinking

Of course, it’s not just eating and shopping that makes the Hua Hin night market so attractive, but the drinking as well. After all, when you’ve had a long day relaxing on the beach, why not treat yourself to a fancy cocktail or beer at one of the pop-up bars?

Just as shopping will work up an appetite, you’ll almost certainly find yourself thirsty for a delicious beverage.

If alcohol is off the cards for you, there are plenty of non-alcoholic options, from fresh fruit smoothies, carved-out coconuts, bags of cola, and so much more!

You won’t struggle to find a place to sit down, drink, listen to music, enjoy some good company, and recharge your batteries before continuing your tour of Hua Hin’s favourite night market!

Relaxing

You might imagine a bustling night market to be all hustle, but you’d be wrong. Another attractive thing about Chatchai is the fact that you can take a load off and enjoy a traditional Thai massage.

Alternatively, you can sit down, kick the flip flops off, and have a thorough foot massage. It’s not the worst way to spend an evening is it?

A Stone’s Throw From Chatsila Night Market

Another advantage to the Chatchai / Hua Hin Night Market is the fact that it is in close proximity to Chatsila, a smaller, quieter market that you can explore once you’ve exhausted Chatchai – or if and when you are looking for somewhere a little less busy.

Nearby accommodation

Again, the Hua Hin night market is so conveniently located. Which means there are plenty of high-quality accommodation options available in the nearby area. If you want to rent and live in a strategic beach-front location with a bustling night market on your doorstep, the Marrakesh Hua Hin Residences are a fine example.

Alternatively, if you are looking for a long-term solution and would prefer to purchase and own your own condo in Hua Hin, there are some choice units at the Rocco Condo.

Final thoughts

So, let’s recap; why is the Chatchai / Hua Hin night market so popular?

Built for royalty.

Conveniently located near main transportation hubs.

Some wonderful, luxury, beach-front accommodation nearby.

Shop ‘til you drop from 6pm until late.

Plenty of pop-up bars where you can enjoy delicious drinks and great music.

Some of the finest seafood with the freshest catch of the day!

Authentic Thai cuisine.

Thai massage parlours.

A thriving atmosphere.

All in all, it’s safe to say that there is a very good reason why so many people love the Hua Hin night market. You’ll always be able to find plenty of action there, all year-round!

