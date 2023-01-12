Where to celebrate Children’s Day in Hua Hin

Children’s Day will be celebrated across the country on Saturday (Jan 14) and is Thailand’s annual event to acknowledge the rights of children.

The best way to celebrate Children’s Day is by taking children out to have fun, with the day also providing an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate their children.

The good news is that there is a lot going on for youngsters in Hua Hin.

Throughout town, there are a wide range of activities and events taking place – many of which are free of charge.

Below is a round of events that you can take your kids to this Children’s Day in Hua Hin.

Hua Hin Municipality event 19 Rai

Hua Hin Municipality invites everyone to the Children’s Day activities on 14 January, from 3:00 p.m. onwards at 19 rai.

Meet the performances of municipal students and participate in various prize giveaway activities.

There will be lots for kids to see and do at this free of charge event.

Children’s Day Activities @ Bluport

“Sports build people, people build nations”

🗓️ Saturday 14 January

🕐 Time 11.00 -15.00

🏬 At The Legend Arena, 3rd floor, Blue Port Shopping Center, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

Participate in the event for free!

Play fun sports like football, Thai boxing, taekwondo, and tennis.

Prepared to learn and practice sports like Muay Thai, Taekwondo, Bjj and martial arts, gymnastics, and tennis.

The Gallery Hua Hin’s art activities

Workshop activities include classical guitar lessons from Hua Hin Guitar

and a handsome beauty pageant themed about favorite sportswear.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Legend Arena, located on the third floor of the Blu Port Hua Hin shopping center, invites children and families to join in on the fun. There will be many prizes at the event, and athletes from the Thai national team and Muay Thai athletes, led by Olympic Taekwondo hero Pee View Yaowapa, were on hand to provide experiences for children to learn and continue to inspire.

Call 063 901 0451 for more information.

Market Village Kids Day 2023 FREE FUN PLAY

On this National Children’s Day 2023, have some free fun at Market Village Hua Hin Shopping Center

– 14 January ’23. Children’s amusement park rides and a ball house, merry-go-round, electric motorcycles, and fun sliders are available for your enjoyment. Simply bring your receipt from the shopping center. There is no value limit. Come to the show to reclaim your privilege.

– 15 Jan. ’23 Join us to watch the talent show of children from institutions in Hua Hin and from the youth of To Be Number One Prachuap Khiri Khan, should not be missed! 🎁

🌟January 14 – 15, 2023.

📍 from 11:00 a.m. onwards at Seaside Court in front of Market Village Hua Hin shopping centre

Hua Hin Artist Village

The Artists Village is hosting a variety of different activities for kids this Children’s Day, including the chance to make paper from Pala-U elephant dung, making greeting cards out of Polaroid camera pictures.

In addition, the Artist Village will also host the “Khun Nai Tuen Sai” market within the side that serves food, Thai desserts, and ice cream to children and visitors.

🗓️ Saturday 14 January

🕐 Time 10.00 -17.00

So-Sofitel Hua Hin

Ready to surprise your little loved one? Come and join our Kids in Carnival to celebrate Thai Children’s Day on Saturday 14 January 2022 from 10 am – 4 pm.

Play it chic with activities designed to bring big smiles to little faces. Plus, a market with local artists selling handmade goods, as well as kids activities, including face painting and Get your game on and win prizes at the Wibit competition at 3 pm, or learn to make two Thai dessert dishes at the SO/ Kids Cooking Camp from 2 pm – 4 pm.

For one day only, parents can also treat yourselves to a 30-minute neck, shoulder or foot massage for just THB 500 net.

THB 100 net /kid for kids activities THB 350++ /kid for cooking class

More convenient, click https://lin.ee/4orhpYj to chat with us Discover more: https://bit.ly/OFFEREN Reservation, call: (+66) 32 709 555 Follow us on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3K4dV1U

Avani Hua Hin

😊 Join us for children’s day activities on 14th & 15th January 2023 2 days only.

📅 Saturday 14 January 2023

⏰11am – 3pm at Lobby. Complimentary Welcome Chocolate Fountain with variety of Condiments

⏰ 1 pm -4 pm at kid club and by the pool: Carnival game of THB 100 ticket, joining 5 fun games; Ring toss, Balloon dart, Can Shooting and much more to win the prize. Complimentary Balloon twisting, doll painting, Fancy Mask, Windy mill DIY, etc.

** with complimentary Juice and snacks**

⏰ 5 pm -7.00 pm at Beach Lawn. Complimentary, Kid Playground in Tee Pee, Face and Body painting, Bubble Blowing

Complimentary Movie Night by the beach with free Popcorn and Cotton Candy

A la cart Food Stall promotion for Kids, Crepe and Milk Shake

.

📅 Sunday 15 January 2023

⏰ 6.30am-11.00 am Breakfast with special kid corner with theme wonderland decoration

⏰8 am-11am Balloon Twisting complimentary in front of Staa’s

.

How to Book | สอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่:

📱LINE: @avanihuahin or https://lin.ee/QatsRUF

📞Tel: 032 898 989

📧 Email: res.vhhv@avanihotels.com

💻: https://mhg.to/26u66

Black Mountain Water Park

Kids go free this Children’s Day at Black Mountain Water Park on Children’s Day.

Children under the age of 16 can enter the water park for free on Children’s day provided they are accompanied by an adult. (Adult tickets cost 300 baht).

Children are not permitted to enter the park alone.

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa

Pamper your kids with Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa, Experience our kids activities that bring the whole family together.

Select favorite activities including Bag Painting, Hat Painting, Board Games, Candle Gel, Etc. They are waiting for kids.

☎️For more information Call 032-708000 (09:00-18:00)

Dusit Thani Hua Hin

With a wide range of fun-filled activities at Dusit Thani Hua Hin, Children’s Day is the perfect occasion to bring your kids on holiday and make the day, all about great memories with your loved ones.

From Junior Thai Kick, Traditional Kids activities to Eco workshops.

Saturday 14th January 2023 from 10:00 to 17:00

Contact Devarana Wellness Centre or Receptionist to reserve your adventure. Or Line us up at https://lin.ee/rvlp12g

Parrotdise Organic Farm & Cafe

Coming Saturday we offer this fun event. While parents enjoy a coffee or tea the kids are having fun. Include treats for the kids. And free entrance Homemade Pasta, homemade Greek Yoghurt, Homemade Avocado Toast, Thai food and more

