Where to celebrate Christmas in Hua Hin

Take a look at our comprehensive guide to Christmas menus in Hua Hin and see what your favourite eatery is offering this festive season

It’s that time of year where you start to hunt for that perfect Christmas meal – whether it’s turkey and all the trimmings or even something a little different.

For much of the past month, restaurants all across Hua Hin have been getting their festive menus ready, wrapping up the pigs in blankets, masterfully creating Christmas cocktails and curating feasts all will enjoy.

From full and traditional roast dinners to sumptuous seafood buffets and just about everything in between, there is no shortage of places around town to eat this Christmas.

We’ve picked a selection of what’s available, so come and salivate over the sweetest set menus this Christmas in Hua Hin and Cha Am. It’s what Santa would want.

At the time of publishing there was availability at all of these venues, but of course places will book up fast.

The Standard, Hua Hin

An Eve You Won’t Believe

Gift yourself with a bountiful buffet at Lido on Christmas Eve.

When: 6PM – 10PM

Where: Lido

What: An international-style buffet, live jazz music by May Fonpa, and great company

Entertainment: Jazz quartet

Artist: May Fonpa, The Voice All Stars

Price

▪️ THB 3,000 net for food only

▪️ THB 3,500 net for food and free-flowing wine, Singha beer, soft drinks and water

Booking: facebook.com/thestandardhuahin

More info: https://www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/happenings/ho-ho-ho-in-hua-hin

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Celebrate Christmas Day with an array of seafood on ice with river prawns, rock lobster, New Zealand green shell mussels, sea snails, clams, cockles and blue crab. Also discover the live oyster station featuring Fine de Claire and Irish oysters.

When: 12PM to 3PM

Where: Pirom

What: Grand Christmas Day Brunch Buffet

Price

▪️ THB 2,700 net per person for food only

▪️ THB 1,200 net for three hour free flow wine, beer, soft drinks and classic cocktails

Booking: facebook.com/interconhuahin

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

Experience the holiday magic of a beachside Christmas Eve at Luna Lanai Restaurant. Your night will include a festive 4 course set dinner or a la carte menu with traditional Christmas favorites, live music and visit from Santa to complete the mood.

When: 6PM to 10PM (Dec 24)

Where: Luna Lanai Restaurant

What: Christmas Eve Set Dinner

Price

▪️ THB 1,590 net per person for food only

▪️ +THB 999 net for three hour free flow wine, beer, soft drinks

Booking: Warisara.Thai-udom@sheraton.com / facebook.com/SheratonHuaHinEatAndDrink

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Celebrate Christmas Day in grand style at the Centara Grand.

When: 11AM to 3PM

Where: COAST Beach Club and Bistro

What: Christmas Day Festive Brunch, music from DJ Rutger

Price

▪️ THB 1,950++

Booking: ☎️ 032512021 📧 chbr@chr.co.th

Baba Beach Club Hua Hin by Sri panwa

A white (sand) Christmas? We got you!

Check into Baba Beach Club Hua Hin for a tropical twist on Christmas, one elevated by the white sand beaches of Hua Hin. We’re putting on a festival feast of holiday proportions on Christmas Eve and then again on Christmas Day. Complete with live music — yes, even Christmas carols — we’re going big to kick off our Year End celebrations.

When: 12PM to 3PM

Where: Baba Beach Bar & restaurant

What: Christmas Day By The Sea

Price

▪️ THB 1,399 net per adult, THB 1,999 net per adult with beers & wine, THB 700 net per child (6–12 years old)

Booking: 032-899130 / huahin@bababeachclub.com

Avani+ Hua Hin Resort

Gather the gang by the ocean for a classic Christmas buﬀet and indulge in all your favourites. There’s live music and caroling activities for the kids and a special visit from Santa!

When: From 6PM

Where: Beach lawn

What: Christmas Eve in Wonderland, A Festive Feast For The Family

Price

▪️ THB 2,190 net per adult, including free-ﬂow soft drinks and a glass of sangria

▪️ THB 3,390 net per adult, including free-flow wine, local beers and soft drinks

▪️ THB 750 net per child (6-12 years), including free-ﬂow soft drinks

▪️ Kids under 6 eat free

Booking: 032-898-8989 / res.vhhv@avanihotels.com

Andreanna’s Bakery

Eat, drink and be merry with Andreanna’s Bakery this festive season.

Enjoy a sumptuous all you can eat Christmas carvery and buffet at Andreanna’s Bakery.

Traditional turkey, pigs in blankets, honey glazed ham, Australian prime rib eye and all the trimmings!

When: 12PM to 6PM

Where: Andreanna’s Bakery in Khao Takiab

What: Christmas Day Lunch Buffet

Price

▪️ THB 1,299

Booking: facebook.com/andreannasbakery

SO Sofitel Hua Hin

Keep it bubbly and festive all day by the sea with a sharing set menu, featuring a Seafood Bar with freshly shucked Oysters, Crab Legs, Mussels, Prawns, Clams, Roasted Turkey, Salmon Gravlax, Seabass in Salt Crust, Honeyed Ham, and Crepes Suzette with Ice Cream.

When: 11AM to 5PM

Where: Beach Society

What: Christmas Seafood and Bubbles

Price

▪️ THB 1,699++ /adult, THB 2,899++ /adult including free-flow bubbly, house spirit, wine, beer and select cocktails, THB 800++ /kid (4 – 12 years old).

Booking: facebook.com/SOSofitelHuaHin

Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Get Christmas Day off to a gourmet start with San Marco’s Lazy Brunch. Dine your way around a dazzling festive set menu with all the trimmings. The little ones will love a very special visit from Santa, who will be bringing gifts and plenty of Christmas cheer.

When: 10:30AM to 2PM

Where: San Marco

What: Christmas Day Lazy Sunday Brunch (Semi-Buffet)

Price

▪️ THB 1,550++ per person and half price for children ages 5-11 years old, inclusive of limitless bloody Marys, water, soft drinks, coffee and tea.

Booking: facebook.com/DusitThaniHuaHin

Black Mountain Golf Club

Enjoy a spectacular Christmas Eve buffet at Black Mountain Golf Club.

There’s traditional turkey with gravy, hot and cold stations and a play area and menu for kids.

When: Starts 6pm

Where: Black Mountain Golf Club

What: Xmas party and buffet

Price

▪️ THB 995 (adults),

▪️ THB 495 children under 12 years

▪️ FREE children under 6 years

Booking: 032 618 620 / restaurant@bmghuahin.com

Banyan Golf Club, Hua Hin

Enjoy an afternoon of great food and cheer, as the Banyan’s culinary team will create a fabulous seasonal buffet featuring some of your festive favourites, such as traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings, accompanied by some special offers from our wine cellar, live entertainment and a kids activity corner.

When: From 12pm onwards

Where: Banyan Golf Club, Hua Hin

What: Christmas Day lunch buffet

Price

▪️ THB 1,700 per person (adults), includes glass of bubbles

▪️ THB 850 children under 12 years

▪️ FREE children under 5 years

Booking: 032 261 6200 / reservations@banyanthailand.com

Father Ted’s

Enjoy a traditional Irish Christmas at Father Ted’s Hua Hin.

There’s smoked salmon or lobster bisque to start and traditional roast turkey and honey glazed ham followed by a selection of mouth watering desserts.

Always very popular on Christmas Day, early booking is advised.

When: Three dining times: 12-3:30pm, 4-7:30pm, 7:30pm- close with live music and Dj till late.

Where: Father Ted’s

What: Christmas Day lunch buffet

Price

▪️ THB 995 per person, kids half price

Booking: facebook.com/fathertedsthailand / fatherteds@outlook.com

comments