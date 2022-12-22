Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Hua Hin

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching as we prepare to say goodbye to 2022.

Despite being a highlight of the social calendar, the previous two years were disrupted by the pandemic, which put a stop to the usual festivities.

However, this year’s festivities promise to be bigger than ever, and if you haven’t yet decided on where you’ll be celebrating, you might want to take a look at our list of parties, events and celebrations taking place across Hua Hin and the surrounding area.

There are plenty of brilliant venues in Hua Hin and beyond to feast, dance the night away and watch spectacular fireworks as we head in 2023.

Below you will find a wide range of events to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Hua Hin that are still taking bookings for December 31.

The Standard, Hua Hin

Party in paradise. Say goodbye to 2022 with your feet in the sand & a cocktail in hand

When: 4.30PM – 1AM

Where: Praça

What: Sunset scenes, colorful cocktails, tempting tunes, live DJs and delicious dishes

Entertainment: DJ (Dub & Reggae)

4PM – 6PM: DJ Deejai

6.30PM – 8.30PM: DJ Maftsai

8.30PM – 10.30PM: DJ Namaste Boon

Price

▪️ Imported Oysters 12 pcs. THB 1,500 net

▪️ Beverage Package THB 3,500 net for all night free-flowing wine, Singha beer, cocktails and soft drinks

Early Birds Price 📌

▪️ THB 1,250 net for Imported Oysters 12 pcs.

▪️ THB 3,000 net beverage package for all night free-flowing*

When book before December 24

Reserve Your Table? Click HERE

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

GLITZ AND GLAMOUR – STUDIO 54

Look ahead to 2023 with a look back – to 54 – as in Studio 54 and the ‘70s disco craze! New Year’s Eve performers include Thai singing sensation Gam Wichayanee and a violinist. Party-goers will be thrilled at a high-energy dance performance featuring a troupe of mirror ball-headed dancers and a stunning giant ball with acrobats spinning inside.

It’s sure to be a fantastic night of sight and sound. Celebrate the New Year countdown as a panorama of fireworks colors the sky!

Festive 2022 brochure available at: https://anyflip.com/ajofw/vxka/

When: Served from 6.30 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.

Where: Azure Restaurant— Fireside, New Year’s Eve Disco Party

What: Enjoy a premium international buffet dinner featuring a live oyster station and a spectacular seafood on ice display, along with stations for caviar, BBQ and foie gras.

Price:

▪️ THB 12,000 net per adult

▪️ THB 6,000 net per child (6-11 years old)

Prices include free-flow juice, soft drinks, beer, wine, sparkling wine and house spirits

Booking: For reservations, please contact 032 616 999 or ichh.dining@ihg.com

Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Ring into the new year with Nómada’s limitless live cooking adventure and DJ-fueled entertainment. Immerse yourself in the South American vibe with a variety of surprises throughout the night.

Toast to 2023 with Nómada’s wide selection of craft cocktails and an unmissable

countdown to midnight, as you dance the night away … only at Nómada – Dusit Thani Hua Hin. When: 31 December 2022 | 17:00 to 1:00 Where: Nómada at Dusit Thani Hua Hin What: Enjoy a New Year’s Eve feast with Chef Andre’s signature dishes from live stations as well as a mixed grill featuring meat and seafood. Price: ▪️ THB 3,500++ per person, Dusit Gold members enjoy 10% saving on food Booking: For reservations, https://lin.ee/rvlp12g or Tel. +66 032 520 009

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

Indoor or Outdoor, Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa has it all. Choose your live station beachside BBQ, Fresh seafood and international foods coupled by live music with complimentary entrance to our countdown and firework at midnight.

Menu: http://bit.ly/3HdZLO0

When: Saturday, December 31st, 2022, From 7 PM until Midnight

Where: Full Live Band l DJ Countdown Party l Fireworks

What: Enjoy a New Year’s Eve feast with Chef Andre’s signature dishes from live stations as well as a mixed grill featuring meat and seafood.

Price:

▪️ 𝗧𝗛𝗕 𝟮,𝟵𝟵𝟬-𝗡𝗘𝗧 / 𝗔𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗧 (𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆)

▪️ 𝗧𝗛𝗕 𝟭,𝟮𝟵𝟬-𝗡𝗘𝗧 / 𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗟𝗗 (𝟴-𝟭𝟮 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀) (𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆)

Kids under 8 years old dine free when accompanying with two paid parents (FREE kid maximum at 2 person)

𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗙𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗕𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗚𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗔𝗚𝗘

▪️ 𝗧𝗛𝗕 𝟯𝟬𝟬-𝗡𝗘𝗧 / 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡 Soft drink and juice (7 PM – Midnight)

▪️ 𝗧𝗛𝗕 𝟵𝟵𝟵-𝗡𝗘𝗧 / 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡

Free Flow Package (7 PM – 10 PM) Includes Soft Drinks, Beer, Wine and Cocktails

▪️ 𝗧𝗛𝗕 𝟭,𝟳𝟵𝟵-𝗡𝗘𝗧 / 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡

Free Flow Package (7 PM – Midnight) Includes Soft Drinks, Beer, Wine, Spirit and Cocktails

Booking: For more information and reservations call 032 708 000 ext. 1112

Email to FB.huahin@sheraton.com

Line: https://lin.ee/8jrX

Baba Beach Club Hua Hin by Sri Panwa

When: 10pm until late

Where: Baan Chok, Beachfront

What: Celebrate the countdown with live performances, majestic fireworks, live DJs, signature drinks and more at our countdown party.

Price:

▪️ THB 900 net/person incl. 2drinks

Booking: Get Your Tickets! https://shop.line.me/@bababeach.huahi or 032 899 130

See more offer: https://bit.ly/Baba-FestiveSeason2022

Avani+ Hua Hin Resort

An Unforgettable New Year’s Eve

Let us whisk you off to Cuba to ring in 2023 by the ocean!

When : Saturday, 31 December 2022, from 7.00 pm

Where: Brezza Beach Bar and Restaurant What: Dine on a delectable banquet of international favourites to the sounds of a live salsa band. There’s dazzling dancers, games, prizes, luck draws, fun activities for the kids and spectacular fireworks at midnight. Price: ▪️ THB 3,499 net per adult including soft drinks and a glass of bubbles ▪️ THB 4,799 net per adult including soft drinks, a glass of bubbles, free-flow spirits, wine, local beers (free-flow alcohol until 11.30 pm) ▪️ THB 1,200 net per child (6-12 years) including soft drinks, Kids under 6 eat free Booking: LINE: @avanihuahin or https://lin.ee/QatsRUF , Tel: 032 898 989, Email: res.vhhv@avanihotels.com, online: https://mhg.to/26u66 SO Sofitel Hua Hin Time to put your party pants on! When: On 31 December 2022, From 9 pm – 1 am Where: At Beach Lawn What: Let’s count down and cheer to the new year while enjoying live entertainment, games and many more with your loved ones. Complete the night with free flow drinks and don’t forget to stop by and watch the spectacular fireworks. Price: ▪️ Price is at THB 1,990++ /adult, including free-flow drinks Booking: Discover more: https://bit.ly/OFFEREN

Reservation, call: (+66) 32 709 555

Add LINE: https://lin.ee/4orhpYj

Black Mountain Golf Club

Enjoy an evening of fine dining at Black Mountain Golf Club. When: On 31 December 2022, From 7pm Where: Black Mountain Golf Club What: On New Year’s Eve Black Mountain Golf Club is serving a wonderful 3 course meal of Canadian lobster and fine Wagyu beef followed by the countdown to 2023.

Join them for what will be a most memorable and entertaining evening Price: ▪️ THB 1,995 Booking: Call the restaurant on: 032-618-620 or

Email: restaurant@bmghuahin.com

Banyan Golf Club, Hua Hin

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style with an exclusive wine pairing dinner at Banyan Golf Club.

When: On 31 December 2022, 6.30pm – 10.00pm

Where: Banyan Golf Club

What: Indulge your senses with our delightful wine dinner featuring a splendid mix of Chef’s hand prepared delicacies accompanied by a selection of fine wines from our cellar.

Price:

▪️ 𝗧𝗛𝗕 𝟯,𝟲𝟬𝟬.- /𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 *inclusive of a glass of bubbles on arrival

Booking: please call: 03 261 6200

Email: reservations@banyanthailand.com

Little Spain 🇪🇸

According to Spanish tradition, eating the Twelve Grapes leads to a year of good luck and prosperity. Music and drinks all night .

When: On 31 December 2022, from 7pm

Where: Little Spain, Soi 102.

What: Dinner with a welcome drink glass of Cava followed by 5 courses to end with our traditional lucky grapes to welcome the new year.

Price:

▪️ Only 1990 THB per person

Booking: please call: 0808912595

Email: littlespainhuahin@gmail.com

Holiday Inn Hua Hin

NYE MASQUERADE – buffet dinner

Celebrate the year-end with our indulgent menus highlight with Suckling pig station and along with plenty of seafood on ice like Fine de Claire Oysters, live BBQ, pasta, sushi station, desserts and more.

When: On 31 December 2022, 5pm to 11pm

Where: Plamong Restaurant, Holiday Inn

What: Seafood and International buffet

Price:

▪️ 1890 THB net per adult, 750 THB net per child

Booking: For more details and reservation via http://bit.ly/3XuEyFc

Father Ted’s

When: On 31 December 2022, from 18:30

Where: Father Ted’s

What: This New Years Eve, performing for the very first time in Hua Hin, enjoy the all elusive, yet legendary, 9 Piece, brass sectioned backed, BANGKOK BLUES BROTHERS, on a mission from god, as they ring in 2023 in Hua Hin’s premier Irish Pub and live music venue.

Price:

▪️ Only 495 THB per person

Booking: please call: 032 514 448

Email: mailto: fatherteds@outlook.com or https://www.facebook.com/fathertedsthailand

Hua Hin Beach Countdown 2023 by Pepsi

Ring in the New Year in Hua Hin on the beachfront outside the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

The event opens from 6pm, with firework shows starting from 10pm.

A variety of food from Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Park will also be on sale.

When: On 31 December 2022, from 18:00

Where: The beach outside the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

What: Food, live music and fireworks from 6pm

Price:

▪️ Free

Booking: N/A

