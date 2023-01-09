Where to get booster vaccines in Hua Hin [Jan 2023]

Hua Hin Hospital and the Red Cross Hua Hin have announced an update to the schedule for booster vaccines in Hua Hin.

Free booster vaccines are available at Hua Hin Hospital every Tuesday between 08:30 and 11:30. The vaccines are available to ages 5-11 (Pfizer​ dose 1, 2) and the over 12s (Pfizer​ dose 1,2,3,4,5).

Anyone who wishes to receive a booster vaccine should go to the 10th floor of the car park building at Hua Hin Hospital.

Meanwhile, booster vaccines are also available at the Red Cross Hua Hin.

For over 12s, (Pfizer dose 1,2,3,4,5​) vaccines are available at the OPD department of the Red Cross Mon-Fri between 08:00 and 15:00 (except public holidays).

Anyone who wishes to receive a booster vaccine at either Hua Hin hospital or the Red Cross should take with them their passport or Thai ID card, Morh​ prom​ vaccine​ injection​ history​ or​ vaccine​ certificate​ from their home country.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 in Hua Hin, people are advised to follow the Hua Hin COVID-19 Community Support ❤️ on Facebook.

(Information is subject to change. All information correct as of Jan 9 2023.)

Meanwhile, people working in the tourism industry in Thailand have been advised to step up their guard against possible infection from COVID-19.

Speaking in January, Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said that people working in the tourism industry, particularly those who are front of house or customer facing, should get a booster shot.

Mr Yuthasak said hotel receptionists, drivers and tour guides should receive a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, hotels, restaurants and tour operators must also strictly comply with Safety and Health Administration (SHA) standards, he added.

The advice regarding booster vaccines has been promoted by the arrival of tourists from China.

The Thai government says it expects approximately 300,000 tourists from China to visit Thailand in the first quarter of the year, after the country reopened its borders.

TAT, meanwhile, has said that it expects a total of 5 million visitors from China in 2023, with up to 25 million foreign tourists coming to Thailand this year.

