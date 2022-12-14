Where to get booster vaccines in Hua Hin

Hua Hin Hospital and the Red Cross Hua Hin have announced the schedule for booster vaccines in Hua Hin.

Free booster vaccines are available at Hua Hin Hospital every Tuesday between 08:30 and 11:30. The vaccines are available to ages 5-11 (Pfizer​ dose 1, 2) and the over 12s (Pfizer​ dose 1,2,3,4,5).

Anyone who wishes to receive a booster vaccine should go to the 10th floor of the car park building at Hua Hin Hospital with their passport or Thai ID card, Morh​ prom​ vaccine​ injection​ history​ or​ vaccine​ certificate​ from their home country.

Meanwhile, booster vaccines are also available at the Red Cross Hua Hin.

For over 12s, (Pfizer dose 1,2,3,4,5​) vaccines are available Mon-Fri between 08:00 and 15:00 (except public holidays).

For ages 5-11 (Pfizer) vaccines are available every​ other Friday​ between 09:00 and 15:00.

For ages 6 months to 4 years, (Pfizer) vaccines are available every​ other Friday​ between 09:00 and 15:00 starting Dec 9.

Information is subject to change. All information correct as of Dec 1.

