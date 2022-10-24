Where to go, what to do this Halloween in Hua Hin

There is lots of spookily good fun to be had this Halloween in Hua Hin.

From a ghoulish good food collaboration at The Standard, Hua Hin, to something which promises to be dark and mysterious, but in a good way at the Intercontinental’s CoCco Bar, there’s no shortage of things to do.

Actually, here in Hua Hin we are spoiled for choice with plenty of events to suit all ages.

Whether you are looking for a family friendly activity or a themed night out with friends you are sure to find something for you.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best Halloween events taking place in and around Hua Hin this year to help you get in the spooky mood.

111 Social House, Saturday 29 October

Start Halloween 111 Social House style – beachy, stylish and brimming with delights.

Spooky face painting by expert for free

Free flow () B. 1,100 per person

Sharing Platters: seafood B. 1,500 meat lovers B. 1,800

Special price drinks: KHA Poison, Bleeding, Creep Kiss B. 360

Free KHA tequila shots pass-around!

Of course, DJ spinning cool tunes! Trick-or-treat at pool area

** Best costume gets 20% off the bill.**

Date : Saturday October 29, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Theme: Day of the dead

CoCco Bar, Saturday 29 October

Get a special Halloween drink. Featuring Monkey Shoulder whisky and something dark and mysterious, weird science but in a good way. DJ Entertainment at 4.30pm. – 11.30 pm

Cocco Bar on Facebook

The Standard, Hua Hin

📽 𝗪𝗲’𝗿𝗲 𝗚𝗵𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗬𝗼𝘂

📅 October 28-29 & 31, 2022

There’s nothing scarier than horror movies by the beach.

Friday, October 28 at 7p.m.: Sleepy Hollow

Saturday, October 29 at 7p.m.: The Addams Family

Monday, October 31 at 7p.m.: E.T.

👨‍🍳 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝘀 & 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗳 𝗢𝗫

It’s scary how good these Caribbean-style tapas taste.

Join Chef OX from Banana Ketchup and our very own Executive Chef Antony for an indulgent night of Caribbean-style bites.

📅 Date: October 28-29, 2022

Time: 7p.m.-10p.m.

Place: Lido

Any much more…https://www.facebook.com/events/424228569853167/424228576519833/

SO Sofitel Hua Hin, Saturday 29 October

Have a scream of a time this Halloween at SO Sofitel Hua Hin.

Face your own fears at the Wibit Challenge: Halloween Edition from 4 pm – 6 pm, where you can crawl, stomp, and scare your way over 47 M of inflatable obstacles in the Signature Pool. Come dressed in your spookiest Halloween costume and stand the chance to win prizes for Best Dressed and Best Performance. What’s more? Spooky face painting is available from 4 pm onwards.

Continue with the SO/ Scary Halloween party from 8:30 pm – 11:30 pm at HI-SO. A DJ will get the night going, fueled by Halloween cocktails starting from THB 290++ per glass. Dress code: Trick or Treat.

Kids should not miss frightfully fun activities at Kids Tent where kids can play “Halloween I Spy” and create their own “Pumpkin Treat Box” at 10 am. And get dressed in Halloween costumes and gather at 8:30 pm, HI-SO to go trick-or-treating around the hotel under guided supervision.

The festivities carry on with Halloween cocktails also available on Sunday 30 October 2022 at HI-SO.

For registration, please visit https://bit.ly/3qSXNsX

SO Sofitel Hua Hin

115 Moo 7, Bangkao, Cha-Am, Phetchaburi 76120 Thailand

Call 032-709-555 or email h9649@sofitel.com

Black Mountain Halloween Party, Saturday 29th October

Join Black Mountain‘s Halloween Party at the Clubhouse Restaurant. It’s going to be great fun – everyone is welcome! A complimentary drink on arrival. Prize for best fancy dress costume! Book Now! Email restaurant@bmghuahin.com

Vana Nava Splash Pool Party, Saturday 29th October

Fun activities, live music around a Mexican Ghost theme at Vana Nava Water Jungle.

18.00 – 23.00

True Arena, Hua Hin, Friday October 28

Bring your scariest outfit and join True Arena‘s Zumba Zombie & Halloween Party

1 hour free flow drinks, 499 THB, with DJ Old Town spinning tunes.

For more info:

☎️: 032-909-633

Line: @truearenahuahin

🌐 : www.truearenahuahin.com

My Honey Pie, Friday October 28

Let’s celebrate Halloween with cup cake workshop for kids

Age 4-7 years

Event starts at 11 AM-1PM

Fee 400 baht

Each kids will get fresh juice and goodies bag

Cup cake to decorate and take home

All decoration for workshop will be provided

Each kids will get face painting with Halloween theme

Make sure you come with your Halloween custom 😎👌

Limited seat so please contact us to keep your spot 🙏

Hope to see you all here at our beautiful shop 🙏

➡️ My Honey Pie

Raya Cafe Hua Hin, Sunday October 30

Join the Raya Halloween party this Sunday 30th October from 5pm 🎃👻🎃👻🎃

Raya Cafe Hua Hin ราญา คาเฟ่ หัวหิน

At Raya we have a big open air restaurant located half way up Soi 112, Live music this Sunday from 5pm starting the evening with a jam session, all welcome to join the fun, followed by open mic sets, solo musicians, Duo’s and full bands, with a great mixture of music, everything from blues, jazz, folk, classic rock, rock & roll, R&B, soul and more..

5:00pm • Open Mic & Jam Session

5:45pm • Mark Vell

6:30pm • Ludwig

7:15pm • Bamboo Heart Band

Thai and Western Food Available, all you favourite beverages.

Raya Cafe Hua Hin ราญา คาเฟ่ หัวหิน

097 202 1905

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TJfMv6TXmyRBNU1C7

East Rooftop Bar, Monday October 31

Pull out your freaky outfits and get ready for the scariest night of the year !

– Spooky costume contest 👻

– Candy bar 🍬

– DJ Dracula 🧛 (Andrea S)

A night of spirits and spells, chills and thrills on the rooftop !

📍 G Hotel Mall – Hua Hin 94

👉 Bookings : 097 998 8905

comments