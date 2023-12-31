Where to watch fireworks in Hua Hin on New Year’s Eve

It has become a tradition. As the sunsets on the last day of the year, scores of people will head to Hua Hin beach to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

This year, like many before, the shores of Hua Hin will light up with a dazzling array of fireworks, making any beach location an ideal viewing spot. The festivities are likely to begin as darkness falls and continue well past midnight, ensuring a night filled with colour and excitement.

The centerpiece of the evening’s celebrations will be the fireworks display at the Intercontinental Hotel, scheduled to start at 10 PM.

However, many hotels along the Hua Hin beachfront, extending to Khao Takiab, will host their own fireworks displays at various times throughout the night.

Therefore, if you head to the beach, you are likely to see fireworks frequently throughout the night.

Another good option is the Saphan Pla Night Market at Hua Hin Fishing Pier, which offers great views right long the coast. This opens from 5pm.

Additionally, Hua Hin Market Village is hosting its major countdown event, featuring live music from well known artists, food and drinks.

Wherever you go, expect crowds, traffic and noise. Have fun, but stay safe.

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Fireworks expected to start from 10pm.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/3EjcEU6xHbpcjJPq6

Hua Hin Market Village

Starts from 5pm, free entry.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/xy5ymvdfWboANmYf8

Saphan Pla Night Market

Starts from 5pm, free entry.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/hQNptPAoGnXF6Hei8

Beachfront hotels

Almost all of the hotels located along the beachfront will be hosting a NYE event or firework display. Check with your favourite hotel for details.

comments