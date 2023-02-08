Where to wine and dine your loved one this Valentine’s Day in Hua Hin

Valentine’s Day is a special occasion that is celebrated by couples all over the world.

It is a day to express love, affection, and gratitude towards your significant other.

Hua Hin offers many romantic and unique dining experiences for couples to celebrate this day of love.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere fancy to impress someone special, or somewhere more low-key and laid back on Feb 14, we’ve rounded up some of the most romantic restaurants in Hua Hin.

A word of warning though: Make sure you book now as reservations will soon get snapped up.

Listed are some of the best places to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Hua Hin this year.

Table for two, please.

The Standard, Hua Hin

💟 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐞 💟

𝑊𝑒’𝑟𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑏𝑎𝑐𝑘-𝑡𝑜-𝑏𝑎𝑐𝑘 𝑎𝑝ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑖𝑎𝑐𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑒’𝑠 𝐷𝑎𝑦.

We’re serving back-to-back aphrodisiacs this Valentine’s Day. We’ll warm you up with bubbly on the beach, break the ice with a seafood platter, and top things off with a classic romantic film and a sweet, sweet goodbye.

❣️ What: A 5-course set dinner with a bottle of Prosecco

❣️ Where: Beachfront Lawn

❣️ When: February 14, 2023 at 6PM – 10PM

❣️ Price: A 5-course set dinner with a bottle of Prosecco only at THB 5,000 net per couple

❣️ Entertainment: Movie night by the beach

Book now: https://megatix.in.th/…/valentines-day-at-the-standard…

Find us at,

☎️ 032 535 999

📧 SHH.Reservations@standardhotels.com

🟢 LINE: https://bit.ly/TheStandardHuaHin-LINE

🟡 IG: https://bit.ly/TheStandardHuaHin-Instagram

Azure at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Celebrate love by the ocean and under the bright moonlight.

Azure’s chefs have prepared a romantic menu for two, beginning with oysters two ways and followed by your choice of roast duck breast with a wild berry jus or red snapper with a Prosecco sauce.

The night ends on a sweet note with a Chaing Mai blue cheese brulee and a chocolate mousse with fresh strawberries.

Complimentary sparkling wine is included to make the evening even more special.

THB 5,900++ per couple

Discover more of our Valentine’s experiences at: https://bit.ly/3wwwZlo

For more information and reservations:

☎️ 032-616-999

📥 ichh.dining@ihg.com

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Dine in the privacy of your own room with a candle-lit romantic dinner for two.

The resort’s talented chefs have crafted an exclusive seafood meal, accompanied by a complimentary bottle of high-quality wine.

Savour fresh oysters, locally-sourced seafood like baby octopus salad, citrus-marinated scallops, and red snapper with a spicy chorizo crust.

End the night with a sweet finale, the Cupid Tower of desserts with a 70% gold-plated chocolate indulgence box.

THB 6,900++ per couple.

Discover more of our Valentine’s experiences at: https://bit.ly/3wwwZlo

For more information and reservations:

☎️ 032-616-999

📥 ichh.dining@ihg.com

Jaras Hua Hin Restaurant

In the mood, for the love of food ❤️

Join us at Jaras Hua Hin on the 14th of February for an 8-course exploration of modern Thai fine dining – accompanied by complimentary premium rosé sparkling wine.

TBH 7,900++ Per Couple // Tel: 032-616999

📥 ichh.dining@ihg.com

Cocco Bar

Come mingle & don’t leave single!

Alone for Valentine’s? Let CoCco Bar turn up the music for you to mingle to! Who knows?

You might not leave the party single!

See you on the 14th of February // 6PM till LATE!

📍 33 Petchkasem Rd, Hua Hin, Hua Hin District

📧 ichh.dining@ihg.com

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

🌹𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑬𝒁𝑬 𝑶𝑭 𝑹𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑵𝑪𝑬

14 February 2023

18:00 – 21:30 hrs.

Pamper your loved one with a creatively designed set menu to share in our stunning location. Let the breeze make your dreams come true on this magical evening.

❤️ROMANTIC DINNER ON THE BEACH

Baht 5,900++ per couple

❤️ROMANTIC DINNER ON THE SALA

Baht 5,200++ per couple

❤️ROMANTIC DINNER UNDER THE STARS

Baht 4,900++ per couple

*Add a bottle of prosecco to your selected dinning venue for only Baht 1,300++

——————————-

For more information

สอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

☎️032512021

📧 janisadasu@chr.co.th

📱Line: CentaraGrand_HuaHin lin.ee/3D77iSY

Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Experience an unforgettable Valentine’s Day with your loved one, as the sun sets over ocean. Sip on expertly paired beverages while savoring every bite of an exquisite meal, all while being serenaded by the soothing sound of waves and the gentle sea breeze.

Don’t miss this romantic opportunity, book your romantic dinner with us now.

From 10 to 14 February 2023 Reserve your romantic here https://lin.ee/rvlp12g Find out more https://bit.ly/DTHHVDay

Nomada

Indulge in the romantic ambiance of Nómada as you savor a specially curated menu with a touch of South American flair. From imported French oysters to Phuket lobster cooked over an open grill, before ending your evening on a sweet note with an indulgent Chocoflan. Sip on your favourite drinks as you feel the gentle breeze, making this an evening to remember. Noche Romántica en Nómada 14 February 2023 from 18:00 to 22:00 A 4-course menu at THB 3,999++ per couple Find out more https://bit.ly/DTHHVDay Reserve your table here https://lin.ee/rvlp12g

Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin

𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝘀 𝗜𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗶𝗿 and wedding bells too💕

Valentine’s Day at Vana Nava Sky – 27 storeys above at Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin and the city’s highest rooftop bar

Everything! – if you’re a couple looking for the most romantic Valentine’s Day dinner in Hua Hin and maybe even a place to firm up those marriage plans.

💕𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲 combines a romantic Valentine’s Dinner in the sky and marriage registration – plus free giveaway and voucher THB 500 for spending at Bluport Huahin

THB 6,600 net/couple

💕𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲’𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 – Five-course menu and two complimentary drinks.

THB 4,888/couple

Early bird discount of 20% for bookings made by 1 Feb 2023.

💕𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲 – marriage certification, giveaway and complimentary voucher THB 500 for spending at Bluport Huahin.

THB 2,888 net/couple. Limited to maximum of 20 couples.

Must be booked by 6 Feb 2023

💝 All couples joining us have a chance to win a lucky draw prizes from Chevala Wellness Hua Hin and Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin🎁

More details & book click 👉🏻 http://bit.ly/3k47958

__

📞Tel: 032 809 999

✉️Email: hihh.rsvn@ihg.com

💬LINE: bit.ly/HIHH-line

Little Spain

If you are looking for a unique and romantic way to celebrate this year then head to Little Spain.

📞 0808912595

📩 littlespainhuahin@gmail.com

📱 LittleSpainHuaHin

Devasom Hua Hin Resort

💘 𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙢 𝙑𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨 𝘿𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧

Start making memories with a romantic dinner in a luxurious atmosphere.

February 14 February 2023 | from 6pm – 10pm

Indulge in a luxurious evening of relaxation with a delectable of 5 course menu crafted by our chef for a wonderful celebration.

🎟 THB 1,790++ per person

Limited seats please reserve in advance

Non-staying guests are welcome | Book your evening at:

📥 m.me/devasomhuahin

💌 Line OA @devasomhuahin

📞 032-442-789 Or 089-546-7774

L’Occitan Restaurant

L’Occitan has put together a special menu for Valentine’s Day. We hope it will tempt you to reserve a table. The great musical duo, Kim & Barry, will be on hand to provide some easy-listening music. We hope to see you February 14!

Team L’Occitan



📧 loccitan.huahin@gmail.com

📱 https://www.facebook.com/loccitanhuahin 📞 095 706 7454

Avatar Garden

📞 084 023 2408

📧 mail@avatar-garden.com

📱 https://www.facebook.com/avatargarden

Flavours Restaurant & Bar Hua Hin

🌹Love is all around. Valentine is coming.

😊 If you are still looking for a place to celebrate this festivity together, please check our Valentine’s menu in the comment.

With Love,

Flavours Restaurant & Bar Hua Hin

| 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 |⁣

📲 063 515 9951 ⁣

📧 flavours.huahin@gmail.com ⁣

⁣

🕗 Opening Hours: 12:00 – 22:30 Hrs.

(Last Order 21:30 Hrs.)

⁣

📍Location: https://bit.ly/300VD0C⁣⁣⁣

🚍⁣⁣We are situated right next to Sombat Bus station Hua Hin⁣⁣

