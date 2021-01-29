Who wants some Mitragyna speciosa (Kratom)

The Thai House of Representatives voted to remove the plant kratom from Thailand’s narcotics list and categorize it as a regulated substance to be used for medicinal purposes.

Kratom is known for its relaxing effects and has been used in traditional medicine.

In a 319-7 vote, with 3 abstentions, the House agreed to remove kratom from the narcotics list. It’s now up for Senate approval and will become a law 90 days after it is published in the Royal Gazette.

The draft motion allows those with permission from the Narcotics Control Board to be allowed to produce, import and export kratom.

People under 18- year-old and pregnant women will not be allowed to purchase kratom. Minors are also not allowed to sell kratom.

Those who sell kratom to minors or employ minors to sell kratom will face up to 2 years in prison and a fine up to 200,000 baht.

Kratom sales are prohibited at schools, dormitories, public parks, theme parks and online. Violators will face a fine up to 40,000 baht. Advertising and marketing kratom is also prohibited and who violate the ban will go to 6 months in prison and a fine up to 500,000 baht.

Kratom is currently classified as a Category 5 narcotic along with cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms.

Original Writer: Caitlin Ashworth

Source: Thethaiger

comments