Why Q-Con Home should be building or renovating your property in Hua Hin 

Q-Con Home is a ‘Turn-key’ Design and Construction company based in Hua Hin.

The company prides itself on the quality of work and commitment to delivering customer satisfaction.

From offices located on Soi 68, Q-Con Home creates high quality, custom homes in Hua Hin, Cha Am, Pranburi and Phetchaburi.

Construction and Design are critical aspects of building a new property or renovating an existing one.

Managing both of these tasks can be challenging, especially for people who are not familiar with the intricacies of the construction industry in Thailand.

This is where Q-Con Home, offering a one-stop service for construction and design, can be invaluable.

For anyone looking to build or renovate a property in Hua Hin or the surrounding area, Q-Con Home offers a comprehensive solution to all aspects of construction – including design, architecture and interior – under one roof.

From concept to project completion, Q-Con Home takes care of everything, ensuring that the project runs smoothly and is completed on time.

Customer Centric approach

Headed by CEO and Founder Khun Laemthong Klaichart, Q-Con Home works closely with every customer to understand visions and create designs that meet needs and budgets.

Q-Con Home is pleased to facilitate ‘Value Engineering’, suggesting cost-effective alternatives without compromising quality or functionality.

Accredited with ISO 9001:2015 ( Quality Management System ), Q-Con Home’s team consists of experienced architects, designers and engineers, possessing skills and necessary expertise to match and deliver customer expectations.

At the heart of the company’s core values is a ‘customer centric’ approach, which is fundamental to every decision undertaken throughout the duration of every project.

From the initial meeting with a customer to project completion, the customer’s vision and expectations are adhered to.

After meeting with a customer, the design team will return and present to them directly, helping to ensure that all aspects of the project are aligned with the client’s vision and requirements.

The company also employs a native English speaking Business Development Manager, another example of its commitment to a section of its customer base in the area.

All projects are monitored on the company’s ‘Customer Relationship’ management software enabling the team to record and track all aspects of the project and quickly identify and resolve any issues that may arise along the way.

Local building experts

Being local industry experts, Q-Con Home harnesses that expertise, not only in terms of being familiar with the local climate, materials, and building techniques required, but also regarding regulatory and legal requirements necessary when building in Thailand.

Established relationships with surrounding Land and District offices ensures projects run smoothly.

Q-Con Home manages the procurement of materials, granting of permits, and other necessary documentation, to ensure that a project runs efficiently.

Once a project has been completed, the relationship between Q-Con Home and a client continues.

The company has an ‘After-Sales’ team which continues to liaise with the customer after ‘Project Handover’.

Customers can have confidence in the fact that Q-Con Home provides a Five Year Warranty for Main Construction on new builds, with robust warranties on other works.

For anyone looking for construction services in Hua Hin, Q-Con Home is able to deliver the same standards, processes and service levels that would typically only be available from companies located in Bangkok.

Ultimately, Q-Con Home is a company that can successfully plan, execute, and deliver high-quality real estate projects meeting the expectations of their customers.

For more information visit: https://qconhome.com/

🌎 https://qconhome.com/

📱 @qconhome

📞 085 297 9595

📧 info@qconhome.com

🏡 26/72 Soi Huahin 68 Petchkasem road, Hua Hin

